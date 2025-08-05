On Monday, a powerful announcement from the National Mall marked a shift that’s long overdue. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., joined by USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, celebrated the expansion of SNAP reform to six new states—bringing the total to twelve that have officially banned the purchase of junk food with food stamps.

Let’s call this what it is: common sense.

For too long, taxpayer dollars have been used to fund the purchase of candy, soda, and highly processed “foods” that contribute directly to America’s chronic disease crisis. With over 40 million Americans receiving SNAP benefits, this isn’t just a nutritional issue, it’s a national health and economic crisis.

“These waivers help put real food back at the center of the program and empower states to lead the charge in protecting public health,” said Secretary Kennedy. “This is how we Make America Healthy Again.”

What’s Changing—and Where

The six new states joining this movement are Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, and West Virginia. They follow Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, and Utah, which received waivers earlier this year.

That brings the total to 12 states, home to nearly 8.5 million SNAP recipients, who will see these changes begin to take effect in 2026.

Here’s what it looks like:

Texas: No more soda, energy drinks, candy, or prepared desserts.

Louisiana: Soft drinks, energy drinks, and candy off the table.

West Virginia & Colorado: Soft drinks banned.

Florida & Oklahoma: Following suit with targeted junk food restrictions.

Some states are going further than others, but they all share one goal: stop using government assistance to subsidize the very foods making Americans sicker, poorer, and more dependent on a broken system.

As expected, there are critics. Advocacy voices have claimed that this policy "controls how the poor eat" and ignores food deserts or access issues. But that’s a distraction from the real issue.

This isn’t about shaming the poor. This is about responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars and helping struggling families get the nutrition they actually need, not the ultra-processed garbage that lines gas station shelves.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said it well:

“To ensure the health and well-being of Texans, we must promote better, healthier food habits… The state of Texas will continue to consider innovative ways for Texans to lead healthy and productive lives.”

We don’t argue about whether schools should serve kids candy for lunch every day. Why should it be any different for public food assistance programs?

Why It Matters

At Conservative Ladies of America, we believe in personal responsibility, parental rights, and limited government, but we also believe in accountability. Programs like SNAP are meant to be a safety net, not a blank check for Coca-Cola and Little Debbie.

This new direction isn’t about punishment, it’s about priorities. And let’s be honest: nutritious food is not a punishment; it’s the best thing you can do for your body!

This reform is about:

Addressing America’s obesity and diabetes epidemics

Ending crony deals with junk food lobbyists

Encouraging states to take the lead when D.C. won’t

Restoring dignity and health to families who deserve better options

What’s Next?

The reforms take effect in 2026, giving states time to prepare and giving Congress an opportunity to reinforce these efforts legislatively. We encourage all 50 states to consider similar action and we’ll be watching closely as others follow.

This is one more example of how the Trump Administration is changing the game, not with more bureaucracy, but by empowering states and families to choose real food and real health.

