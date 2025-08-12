Last month, Gun Owners of America (GOA) made waves by challenging the National Firearms Act (NFA) , a Depression-era gun control law that’s been one of the crown jewels of federal firearms regulation since 1934.

But on August 8, 2025, the case got an upgrade. An amended complaint was filed in Texas’s Northern District Court (San Angelo Division) that keeps the same core arguments but with more firepower in the form of 15 state governments, additional plaintiffs, and sharper constitutional claims.

If the original filing was a shot across the bow, this one is a full broadside.

The New Coalition

Originally, the case was brought by GOA, Gun Owners Foundation, two individual plaintiffs, and Texas. Now, the plaintiff roster has tripled in size and gained serious political heft:

States now on board : Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming — joining Texas as co-plaintiffs.

Why the states care : The amended filing lays out how the NFA’s registration and transfer requirements force state agencies and law enforcement into compliance work that’s now legally baseless since Congress repealed the $200 tax on most NFA firearms earlier this year.

More grassroots and industry voices: Alongside the states, additional individuals and firearms businesses have joined the case, showing how the registry chills lawful commerce, privacy, and Second Amendment exercise.

The NFA’s defenders have long justified its registry as a byproduct of its tax structure. The idea was simple: you can’t regulate guns directly, but you can tax them and require paperwork as part of that taxation.

But with the $200 tax on most NFA firearms repealed in the One Big Beautiful Bill, signed by President Trump on July 5th, that legal foundation is gone. Without the tax, the registry exists for one purpose only: to track firearm owners. That turns the NFA from a tax statute into a pure registry law, which plaintiffs argue violates:

The Second Amendment — by burdening the right to keep and bear arms with arbitrary registration and approval requirements.

The Tenth Amendment — by conscripting state agencies into federal enforcement schemes.

The Constitution’s taxing power limits — because Congress no longer has a revenue-raising purpose to justify these rules.

The amended complaint also takes aim at related statutes — 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(a)(4) and 922(b)(4) — which force individuals and dealers to get federal approval before transporting or transferring certain untaxed firearms (like short-barreled rifles and shotguns) across state lines.

One of the most powerful additions to the amended complaint is the use of specific, concrete examples:

Brady Wetz , an individual plaintiff, testifies that he would immediately purchase several short-barreled rifles and other NFA-regulated items within 30 days if not for the burdensome registry.

Manufacturers and retailers describe how they avoid designing or stocking certain firearms because of the ATF’s NFA requirements — chilling innovation and legal commerce.

State law enforcement agencies explain how the NFA forces them to expend time, money, and resources complying with a federal system that has lost its lawful justification.

These are real, measurable damages happening right now.

What Happens Next

The plaintiffs are asking the court to:

Declare the NFA’s registration and transfer rules unconstitutional for untaxed firearms.

Block the ATF and DOJ from enforcing these rules against individuals, dealers, and states.

Shut down the federal firearms registry for these categories of firearms — permanently.

If the court agrees, it would dismantle one of the oldest pillars of federal gun control and restore freedoms that have been suppressed for over 90 years.

The NFA is more than a set of obscure rules about short-barreled rifles and suppressors. It’s a framework for a federal gun registry, requiring owners to hand over personal data, serial numbers, and transaction histories, all stored in a federal database.

The original excuse for this registry was the tax. Now the tax is gone. That means the registry is no longer a byproduct of revenue collection, it’s a standalone list of gun owners, maintained purely for government oversight.

If this lawsuit succeeds, it wouldn’t just protect the Second Amendment, it would also deal a severe blow to the notion that the Federal Government has the right to track law-abiding citizens and their firearms at all.

