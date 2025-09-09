In 2021, the National School Boards Association (NSBA) infamously sent a letter to the Biden administration suggesting that outspoken parents at school board meetings could be treated as “domestic terrorists.” That letter urged the White House to consider using tools like the Patriot Act to investigate parents who dared to speak out against mask mandates, critical race theory, and radical gender ideology in their children’s schools.

The Department of Justice responded with a memo from then–Attorney General Merrick Garland, directing the FBI and U.S. Attorneys to coordinate with law enforcement on what he described as a “disturbing spike” in harassment and threats. Many parents felt this was a direct warning that their constitutional right to petition government and speak out at school board meetings was under federal suspicion. The backlash was swift and intense. The NSBA later apologized for its language, but the damage was done: parents across the country saw clearly that the administration of the day viewed them as threats to be managed rather than partners to be respected.

Fast-forward to September 2025, and we are witnessing a very different tone. The new Attorney General issued a memo titled “Upholding Constitutional Rights and Parental Authority in America’s Education System.”

This time, the Department of Justice is affirming what parents have always known:

Parents have a constitutional right to direct the upbringing and moral education of their children.

Parents have the right to speak up at school board meetings without fear of retaliation.

Schools cannot compel children to participate in instruction that violates a family’s sincerely held religious beliefs.

Government officials who threaten or silence parents can be held accountable under federal law.

This is a stark reversal from just four years ago. In 2021, parents were portrayed as potential criminals. In 2025, the DOJ is saying clearly: parents are the rightful protectors of their children, and the federal government will stand with them.

What This Memo Does

Puts schools and officials on notice: If they try to punish or silence parents, they risk federal investigation.

Empowers parents legally: Parents now have stronger federal backing if they challenge schools that ignore or violate their rights.

Restores trust: The DOJ is acknowledging that parents are not extremists—they are citizens exercising their First Amendment freedoms.

What This Memo Does Not Do

It does not automatically change state laws. States that have passed measures undermining parental rights still have those laws in effect until they’re challenged in court.

It is not a court ruling. This is a policy directive, not a judicial decision. Courts will ultimately decide the scope of parental rights in specific cases.

It does not end the fight. Parents still need to remain vigilant, organized, and active in their local schools and legislatures.

Bottom Line

The contrast could not be clearer:

In 2021, parents were vilified as threats.

In 2025, parents are recognized as the rightful guardians of their children and essential voices in education.

This is a major step forward in restoring the balance between families and government. This memo is only the beginning and it’s a result of parents speaking up and not relenting. The responsibility still falls to us, as parents and citizens, to hold schools and lawmakers accountable, to stand firm in protecting our children, and to ensure that our God-given rights as parents are never again dismissed or denied.

