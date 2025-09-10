The battle over Washington State’s magazine ban is heating up at the U.S. Supreme Court. In Gator’s Custom Guns, Inc. v. Washington, a coalition of 27 states, along with the Arizona Legislature, has filed a powerful amici curiae brief urging the Court to strike down Washington’s unconstitutional restriction on magazines holding more than ten rounds.

SB 5078, banning so-called “high capacity” magazines, was one of the first bills Conservative Ladies of Washington opposed as an organization. From day one, we recognized it as a dangerous infringement on the Second Amendment and a gateway to broader restrictions on lawful gun ownership.

What’s at Stake?

This case is about more than magazine capacity. It’s about whether states can ignore the Constitution and rewrite the rules of firearm ownership. The 27-state coalition argues:

Magazines are protected “arms” under the Second Amendment.

Millions of Americans own plus-ten magazines for lawful purposes.

Washington’s law has no historical basis and misinterprets the Constitution.

These magazines aren’t fringe accessories, they’re standard components of commonly owned firearms like the Glock 19, which comes with a 15-round magazine. For many gun owners, they’re essential for self-defense, sport shooting, and lawful recreation.

The 27-state coalition joined this case because they understand the national stakes. If Washington’s ban is upheld, it opens the door for other states to restrict commonly used firearm components. Their brief urges the Court to intervene and restore clarity to Second Amendment protections.

Procedural Update

The petition for certiorari was filed on August 6, 2025 , and docketed two days later.

The Supreme Court requested a response from Washington by October 6 , but on September 9 , the State filed a motion requesting a 25-day extension , citing workload constraints and overlapping litigation (because the WA AG’s office is very busy suing the Trump Administration, you know).

If granted, Washington’s response will be due October 31, 2025, potentially delaying the Court’s decision on whether to hear the case.

Washington’s strategy appears to be one of delay, buying time to prepare a more robust defense while juggling other Supreme Court and lower court deadlines. If granted, the new deadline will be October 31, 2025, potentially pushing back the Court’s decision on whether to hear the case.

🚨 What This Could Mean

If the Supreme Court grants review and rules in favor of the petitioners, Washington’s magazine ban could be struck down entirely, restoring the right of law-abiding citizens to own and use standard-capacity magazines without fear of criminalization. It would be a landmark victory for gun owners and a powerful reminder that constitutional rights are not subject to political trends or judicial activism.

We are encouraged to see such a large coalition of states standing up against Washington’s unconstitutional ban. Their unified voice reflects the urgency of this moment, and we sincerely hope the Supreme Court will rule in favor of the Second Amendment and restore the rights of law-abiding citizens.

We’ll be watching this case closely and continue to keep you updated.

