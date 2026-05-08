Monday night the US Senate Judiciary Committee introduced a $40 billion appropriations bill. The $1 billion for the White House East Wing project - “ballroom” - allocation is getting most of the attention.

And look, a billion dollars for a White House “security project” that was supposed to be privately funded is worth a raised eyebrow. But while most of the public conversation has been around the ballroom, there’s another $39 billion in this bill that has received little to no coverage at all. I think it’s worth looking at.

This isn’t an immigration story, it’s a surveillance story, and it’s about all of us.

The Numbers First

The bill appropriates roughly $39.15 billion across five agencies ,CBP, ICE, DHS, DOJ, and the Secret Service, all available through September 30, 2029. The ballroom gets $1 billion. ICE gets $30.725 billion - that’s 78% of the entire package, and it comes on top of the $74.85 billion ICE already received in the One Big Beautiful Bill passed last summer.

To put that in context: ICE’s entire budget in FY2024 was $8.7 billion. What’s been allocated over the past year represents a funding level that exceeds CBP, the Coast Guard, the federal prison system, and the FBI combined.

That scale of money doesn’t just fund operations. It funds infrastructure. And infrastructure is where this story gets uncomfortable.

287(g): It’s Not About Arrests. It’s About Connections.

Buried in the ICE appropriation is a line-item funding the expansion of 287(g) agreements, the formal memoranda between DHS and state and local law enforcement agencies that deputize local officers to act as immigration enforcers.

When a local sheriff signs a 287(g) agreement, they aren’t just agreeing to make arrests, they’re agreeing to plug into a federal data infrastructure. Every query run through that system, every encounter logged, every identity check conducted flows back into federal databases. The 287(g) expansion isn’t enforcement money, it’s network-building money.

And the network it’s building connects directly to something most Americans have never heard of.

SAVE: The Database That Grew Beyond Its Purpose

SAVE, not to be confused with the “SAVE Act”, is the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements and was built in 1986 to verify immigration status for benefits eligibility. Nearly 4,000 agencies across the country can query it today.

In October 2025, USCIS quietly expanded SAVE’s reach by linking it to the State Department’s passport database, driver’s license databases, and Social Security Administration records. Agencies can now search it using a passport number, a driver’s license number, or a Social Security number.

Here’s the part that at the very least raise eyebrows: SAVE now includes native-born American citizens who have never had any interaction with the immigration system whatsoever.

This is no longer an immigration database, it is a national identity database that happens to have started as an immigration tool. And the 287(g) expansion funds the local law enforcement nodes that feed it.

Expand the FLOCK

There are 94,365 automated license plate reader (ALPRs) cameras currently deployed across the United States. They’re on traffic lights, utility poles, and police cruisers in your town. They record every plate that passes, citizen, noncitizen, law-abiding, criminal, with no distinction. One mid-sized California city scanned 43 million plates in 2025 alone with 42 cameras.

ICE has already conducted over 4,000 immigration-related ALPR lookups between June 2024 and May 2025 without a formal contract with any camera vendor. They’ve been routing requests through local law enforcement agencies as a workaround. The 287(g) expansion formalizes exactly that relationship. The IT infrastructure funding in this same bill builds the interoperability layer that makes all of those databases talk to each other.

The Pattern Is Not New

If this architecture feels familiar, it should. The Patriot Act established the template in 2001: identify a threat Americans care deeply about, use it to justify building data infrastructure that far exceeds what the stated goal requires, and embed that infrastructure in law so it outlasts the administration that built it.

The USA FREEDOM Act of 2015 was supposed to end bulk surveillance. What it actually did was move the data from government servers to private servers while preserving the government’s ability to query it. The infrastructure wasn’t dismantled rather it was privatized.

Project 2025 which was published by the Heritage Foundation in 2023, was explicit about the next iteration: force states receiving federal grants to share DMV databases with the federal government, mandate total information-sharing across all state databases, and use 287(g) as the compliance mechanism. The IRS data-sharing with ICE that happened this year was specifically proposed in Project 2025’s DHS chapter. And now we are seeing the execution of this plan.

The justification changes, but the infrastructure doesn’t.

Never let a good crisis go to waste.

The Question Constitutional Conservatives Should Be Asking

Immigration enforcement is a legitimate and important function of government. Election integrity is a legitimate concern. Border security is imperative.

What I am saying is that the infrastructure being built in the name of these goals is not temporary, not limited, and not targeted only at the people the government says it’s targeting. It is a permanent architecture, one that will be inherited by the next administration, and the one after that, regardless of party.

If you believe, as constitutional conservatives do, that the federal government should be limited in its power over individual Americans, then the relevant question is never only whether the stated goal is legitimate. The question is what gets built in its name, who controls it, and whether it can ever be turned off.

Historically, the answer to that last question is no.

"The means of defense against foreign danger historically have become the instruments of tyranny at home." James Madison, Constitutional Convention, June 29, 1787

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I went deep on all of this in yesterday’s livestream — the full 287(g) pipeline, the SAVE database architecture, the ALPR network, the Patriot Act lineage, and what Project 2025 laid out in writing. Watch the replay for the complete breakdown.

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