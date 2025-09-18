Conservative Ladies of America

Conservative Ladies of America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
8hEdited

Omar condoned violence against free speech. She needed and deserves censorship. As a political leader, she is held to a higher standard and is supporting lawlessness by insinuating that Charlie Kirk brought this on himself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Conservative Ladies of America and others
Angelina Perkins's avatar
Angelina Perkins
8h

The voters CAN NOT do anything but expect or elected representatives to speak for us! If they don't take away her committee assignments it's just going to effect us what she does to it in our future This woman has been going after her opposition since the day she went in office! I'm not saying elected because I know what she did harvesting votes in her name by having people's names put on a ballot they were unaware of it vote in her name but it doesn't get audited because her state refuses it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Conservative Ladies of America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture