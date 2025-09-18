Yesterday, the House of Representatives took up a resolution to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar for her comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The resolution would not only have formally censured Omar but also stripped her of her committee assignments.

The measure failed by a vote of 214–213, after four Republicans joined with Democrats to table it. One of those Republicans, Rep. Jeff Hurd of Colorado, released this statement afterward:

“Ilhan Omar’s comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, as well as her comments about those who supported Charlie, are ghoulish and evil. I condemn them completely. But I voted against today’s censure because it tried to strip another Member of Congress from committees and to silence her for exercising the First Amendment right to free speech. The right response to reprehensible speech like this isn’t silencing: it’s more speech. That’s what Charlie Kirk believed and practiced, and I agree.”

I think many of us would agree with Rep. Hurd’s first point — Omar’s words were vile, ghoulish, and offensive. But the question is: what do we do with offensive speech?

Do we silence it through congressional censure or government action?

Or do we counter it with more speech, as the First Amendment envisions?

This is a tough question, especially in a moment of grief and outrage. It’s natural to want accountability when someone says something cruel or dehumanizing, especially in the wake of tragedy. But is government censure the right mechanism? Or should it be voters in Omar’s district who decide whether her words disqualify her from office?

There’s also a deeper tension here. We say we are for free speech — but do we really mean all speech? Or only the speech that doesn’t make our blood boil?

Should free speech protections extend even to the vile and the offensive?

If so, what should consequences look like, apart from government punishment?

If not, how do we draw the line without giving government the power to decide what speech is “acceptable”?

These are not easy questions, and they’re certainly not abstract ones. Charlie Kirk himself was a passionate defender of free speech, even speech he found disgusting. He believed in meeting bad ideas with better arguments — not censorship.

So maybe the real test is this: Do we believe in free speech only when it’s comfortable, or do we believe in it when it costs us something?

My first reaction to seeing the resolution fail yesterday — thanks in part to four Republicans — was disappointment. For years, we’ve watched many on the Left say and do outrageous, even harmful things with little to no consequence. We’ve also seen them push laws that trample the First Amendment, laws that often single out conservatives and make us the target.

At the end of the day, this isn’t just about one member of Congress — it’s about how we as a nation choose to handle speech that we find offensive, even abhorrent. That’s why I want to open the question up to you.

I’d love to hear your thoughts. Should Omar have been censured by the House? Should voters decide instead? What’s the right way to respond to “ghoulish and evil” words in a constitutional republic that protects speech?

👉 Leave a comment below and plan to join me for today’s livestream at 12pm PT / 3pm ET — we’ll be digging deeper into this very issue.

~Julie Barrett, Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

