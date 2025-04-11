Yesterday, April 10, 2025, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act was passed in the US House of Representatives, marking a historic step toward securing our federal elections. This legislation, which garnered support from only 4 Democrats (Reps. Ed Case (D-HI), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Jared Golden (D-ME), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA)), requires proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration—a clear and practical measure to ensure only eligible citizens shape our nation’s future.

The SAVE Act addresses concerns about non-citizen voting in federal elections, bolstering confidence in our elections process. Importantly, it includes provisions for states to resolve documentation issues, such as name changes due to marriage, directly countering claims that married women would be prevented from voting. Rep. Chip Roy, the bill’s lead sponsor, has dismissed these fears as “absurd,” emphasizing the law’s safeguards that protect every eligible voter’s access to the ballot box.

Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL) addressed this in her floor speech supporting the SAVE Act yesterday.

The SAVE Act codifies into law President Trump’s Executive Order signed on March 25, 2025. The bill now moves to the Senate where it should easily pass and then will be signed into law by President Trump.

This is a great step forward in ensuring our elections are safe and secure and that only United States citizens are voting.

