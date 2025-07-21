DONATE

When President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill into law on July 4th, headlines celebrated a sweeping expansion of “school choice.” At the heart of the education section is a new federal tax credit that rewards donors who give to Scholarship-Granting Organizations (SGOs)—nonprofits that fund private school tuition, homeschooling costs, tutoring, and more.

To many on the Right, this sounds like a big win. But at Conservative Ladies of America, we believe it’s time to slow down and ask the hard questions. Because the truth is: with government money come government strings. And if we’re not careful, we’re going to lose real education freedom in the name of “choice.”

How This Tax Credit Program Works

Here’s how it plays out in states that opt in:

Taxpayers can donate up to $1,700 per year to SGOs and receive a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit .

SGOs award scholarships to families making up to 300% of the area’s median income .

Those scholarships can be used for educational expenses like private school tuition, therapies, and even homeschool curriculum—but only if the SGO approves it, and only if the state participates.

This is not a direct voucher to families. It’s a government-incentivized nonprofit model that filters funds and determines what qualifies.

Despite the hype, parents cannot use these funds for just any school, curriculum, or approach.

Private schools must meet state standards or be officially recognized.

SGOs may impose curriculum requirements , reporting standards, or standardized testing benchmarks.

Homeschool families could be required to turn over receipts, submit learning plans, or prove progress—inviting oversight into your home.

If you’ve chosen a private religious school or independent homeschool to escape the government’s grip on education, be careful. This program may open the door you just closed.

Supporters call this policy “choice,” but the more you dig into the details, the more obvious it becomes: this isn’t freedom, it’s managed flexibility.

And worse, it conditions families to accept the idea that the government has a say in how and where your child learns, so long as they’re footing the bill.

The Left has long used government funding to control public education. If we allow the Right to use the same strategy in private and home education, we’ll simply trade one master for another.

Here’s the other side of this story—and it’s just as important:

While we should fight for education options and empower parents to make the best choice for their children, we cannot abandon the public schools our communities rely on.

Whether we use them or not, we all pay for them. We all fund them. And every child deserves access to the academic teaching that system was originally designed to deliver.

That means restoring discipline, traditional academics, parental authority, and American values in our public schools—not just creating escape routes for the few who can get out.

Letting the system collapse while we carve off private alternatives isn’t a solution; it’s a temporary band-aid.

True Education Freedom Requires Accountability and Reform

Real education freedom means:

Protecting the autonomy of homeschoolers and private schools,

Rejecting federal and state intrusion through funding and regulation,

And fighting to fix the broken public education system—so every student, not just the ones with options, can thrive.

We believe families should have choices. But we also believe those choices must be free of strings and not used as an excuse to give up on the hard work of rebuilding what generations before us fought to establish.

