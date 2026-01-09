SB 6069: Olympia’s New Push to Override Local Control on Homeless Housing

Washington State Democrats are back with another sweeping attempt to preempt local zoning and force cities to accept transitional housing, permanent supportive housing, and emergency shelters in nearly every neighborhood. If this feels familiar, it’s because it is. In 2024, the WA Legislature tried something strikingly similar with HB 2474, a bill that sparked major backlash from cities and residents across the state.

HB 2474 ultimately died. But the policy goals behind it did not.

Now, in 2026, those same goals have returned in a new form: SB 6069.

And while SB 6069 avoids some of the more heavy‑handed enforcement mechanisms that doomed HB 2474, the end result is the same: local elected officials lose the ability to say “no,” and communities lose their voice in decisions that directly impact safety, services, and neighborhood stability.

Let’s break down what’s happening.

What SB 6069 Does

SB 6069 requires every city and county planning under the Growth Management Act to allow:

Transitional housing

Permanent supportive housing

Indoor emergency shelters

Indoor emergency housing

…in all non‑industrial zones inside urban growth areas.

Cities cannot impose stricter standards on these projects than they do on any other residential development. They must use administrative review only, meaning no public hearings, no neighborhood input, and no special conditions.

The bill also forces cities to allow 50% more housing units inside existing buildings, prohibits new parking requirements, and prevents cities from denying permits based on nonconformities like setbacks or height.

In short: if a zone allows residential development, cities must approve these projects, regardless of local capacity, public safety concerns, or community impact.

A Quick Reminder: HB 2474 (2024)

During the 2024 session, lawmakers introduced HB 2474, a bill that would have:

Removed the ability of local elected officials to deny permits for shelters or supportive housing

Required cities to submit zoning ordinances to the Department of Commerce for approval

Allowed Commerce to override local decisions

Allowed Commerce to take over zoning authority if a city didn’t comply

Allowed Commerce to withhold certain state‑shared revenues to force compliance

At the time, one former Kenmore City Council member described it this way:

“HB 2474 removes the voice of the people by taking away the right of a local elected official to say ‘no’ to a permit for a homeless camp or a Plymouth project. Unelected bureaucrats at the Department of Commerce would be able to force cities to accept homeless shelters and projects, even if the city did not have the resources to support them.”

That description was accurate for HB 2474.

And while SB 6069 does not give Commerce the same enforcement powers, it accomplishes the same outcome through a different mechanism: state preemption.

SB 6069 vs. HB 2474: What’s the Difference?

Bottom line:

HB 2474 used Commerce as the enforcer.

SB 6069 removes the need for enforcement by simply stripping local authority altogether.

Why This Matters

Washington communities are already struggling with:

Overburdened police departments

Insufficient behavioral health services

Limited shelter capacity

Rising public safety concerns

Lack of transparency in supportive housing operations

SB 6069 forces cities to approve projects even when they lack the resources to support them, and even when residents raise legitimate concerns.

This is not collaboration. It is not partnership. It is not local problem‑solving.

It is state‑mandated siting, imposed from Olympia, with no meaningful input from the people who live in these communities.

