Over the last year, the Department of Education has attempted a dramatic overhaul of how mental‑health services are funded in K–12 schools. There has been a strong effort to remove the gender ideology, indoctrination, and parental exclusion happening in public schools by the Trump Administration.

This situation has escalated in the last week, adding another new twist. A federal judge has ruled that the Department acted unlawfully when it tried to discontinue more than 200 multi‑year mental‑health grants. This ruling has major implications for schools, states, and the Department’s new grant awards announced just days earlier.

The Department’s Strategy: A Reset of School-Based Mental Health

Earlier this year, the Department signaled a major shift in how it wanted mental‑health services delivered in schools. The proposed rule and new grant priorities aimed to:

Prioritize licensed school psychologists over counselors and social workers

Target high‑need and rural districts

Require parental consent

Remove DEI‑based hiring preferences and training requirements

Re‑compete nearly $1 billion in existing grants under new priorities

From a policy standpoint, the Department framed this as a move toward clinical, credentialed support and away from ideological programming. Whether one agrees with mental‑health services in schools or not, the strategy itself was clear: tighten standards, increase oversight, and shift the focus to licensed professionals.

The way the Department executed this shift is what triggered the legal battle.

The Flashpoint: Abruptly Ending Multi‑Year Grants

On April 29, the Department sent out boilerplate notices to grantees announcing that their multi‑year mental‑health grants would be discontinued because they no longer aligned with the administration’s priorities.

These grants were already in progress. Schools had hired staff, launched programs, and built services around the expectation of continued funding.

Sixteen states sued, arguing that the Department:

Violated the Administrative Procedure Act

Ignored its own regulations requiring continuation decisions to be based on performance , not politics

Caused massive disruption to schools and students

Attempted to rewrite the rules mid‑stream

“We’re facing a youth mental health crisis. Making sure our kids have proper support should never be subject to political whim,” Brown said. “This is why we stand firm against this administration’s utter disregard for the law.” WA Attorney General Nick Brown

The courts agreed.

The Court’s Ruling: The Department Acted Unlawfully

On December 20, U.S. District Judge Kymberly Evanson issued a sweeping summary judgment ruling in favor of the states.

Her findings:

The Department acted contrary to law

The discontinuation notices were unsupported , unexplained , and politically driven

The Department failed to follow its own regulations for multi‑year grants

The agency attempted a major policy shift without proper analysis or notice

The disruptions to states and schools were significant and unlawful

She issued a permanent injunction blocking the Department from enforcing the cancellations and ordered the agency to make lawful continuation decisions.

This ruling came just weeks after the Ninth Circuit denied the Department’s request for an emergency stay, signaling early on that the agency’s legal position was weak.

What About the New Grants Announced on December 11?

The Department announced $208 million in new mental‑health grants just nine days before the court’s ruling. These new awards were part of the Department’s strategy to re‑compete the dollars it stripped from the original grantees.

“Under the Biden Administration, it was more important to shape the racial and gender identities of mental health providers than it was to focus resources on high-quality, credentialed school psychologists who are best positioned to serve American students when they are at their most vulnerable,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Today, over $200 million is being awarded… a meaningful win for our education system.”

The court did NOT automatically freeze or cancel the new grants.

But the ruling does block the Department from reallocating the original grant funds until it makes lawful continuation decisions.

This creates a collision:

If the new grants were funded with separate appropriations , they can continue.

If they were funded with the same dollars the Department unlawfully discontinued, then the Department cannot legally spend that money until it fixes the continuation decisions.

The court didn’t shut down the new grants, but it did shut down the Department’s ability to use the old money until it follows the law.

What Comes Next

The Department must now:

Meet with the states

Propose a timeline for lawful continuation decisions

Reevaluate each original grant based on performance

Meanwhile, the new grants will continue unless they rely on funds the court has now restricted.

We’ll be tracking this closely and will continue breaking down what it means for parents, schools, and state leaders as the next steps unfold.

Learn more about the DoE’s rule and the strategy behind it, as well as more details about mental health in K12 education from our recent interview with Chris Evans A Legal Process

