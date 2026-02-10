On Monday a federal district court blocked enforcement of a state law that attempted to regulate how federal law enforcement officers perform their duties.

The case stems from California’s attempt to prohibit federal agents from wearing face coverings while on duty.

Judge Christina Snyder (appointed by Bill Clinton in 1997) issued a preliminary injunction, preventing California from enforcing the portion of its law that barred federal law-enforcement officers from wearing masks. The reason was straightforward: the law treated federal officers differently than state officers performing similar functions.

Under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, states may not regulate or interfere with federal operations in a discriminatory or obstructive way.

The court explained that California’s statute:

“Treats federal law enforcement officers differently than similarly situated state law enforcement officers.”

That unequal treatment is the constitutional defect. States can regulate their own officers. They can impose identification requirements. They can set internal standards, but they cannot single out federal agents for restrictions that do not apply to their own personnel.

The judge also rejected the idea that masking itself interferes with federal duties, noting that:

“Federal officers can perform their federal functions without wearing masks.”

In other words, the state failed to show that banning masks was necessary to protect public safety in a way that justified overriding federal authority.

Importantly, the court did not strike down identification requirements. Officers can still be required to display badges or other visible credentials. The injunction was narrow, focused specifically on the mask prohibition as applied to federal agents.

Why This Matters Beyond California

This ruling does not automatically invalidate every mask-related law in the country. But it sets a clear constitutional boundary that other states ignore at their peril.

Washington State’s SB 5855 is a prime example.

If a state law:

• singles out federal officers, or

• imposes unique restrictions on federal agents that do not apply equally to state officers, or

• penalizes federal officers for performing their duties under federal authority

then it is walking directly into the same Supremacy Clause problem California just hit.

Legislatures can dislike masked federal agents. They can criticize federal enforcement priorities. They can even pass resolutions condemning federal practices. What they cannot do is regulate federal operations indirectly by statute.

The Ripple Effect for Other States

Several states are now considering or advancing similar proposals aimed at restricting face coverings or anonymity for law enforcement, often driven by opposition to ICE or other federal agencies.

This ruling sends a warning signal:

If a bill is drafted broadly and applies equally to state and federal officers, it may survive constitutional scrutiny, though it may still face other legal challenges.

If a bill is drafted to target federal agents specifically, or exempts state officers while burdening federal ones, it is now on very shaky ground.

Courts have been consistent on this point for decades. States do not get to supervise federal law enforcement through creative legislation.

The Bigger Picture

This case is about defending constitutional structure.

You can oppose masked law enforcement and still recognize that states cannot rewrite federal authority by statute. You can demand transparency while also insisting lawmakers stay within their constitutional lane.

That balance is going to be particularly important, especially as more states rush to legislate around emotionally charged issues without respecting the limits of their power.

California tested that boundary. A federal judge just told them they crossed it.

Other states should take note.

