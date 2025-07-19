On July 18, 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a major move to protect the Second Amendment and correct decades of federal overreach. Acting under President Trump’s direction, the DOJ released a proposed rule that could allow thousands of Americans to have their gun rights restored through a process that’s been blocked for over 30 years.

Under federal law, many Americans, often with nonviolent or decades-old convictions, are permanently banned from owning firearms. The system doesn’t account for rehabilitation, changed lives, or individual circumstances.

There’s been a law on the books since 1968 (18 U.S.C. 925(c)) that gives the Attorney General authority to restore Second Amendment rights if a person is not “likely to act in a manner dangerous to public safety.” That power was effectively frozen in the 1990s when Congress defunded the process. The ATF couldn’t review applications anymore and a constitutional safeguard was buried.

But President Trump wants that to change!

AG Pam Bondi’s proposed rule revives the 925(c) process and brings it back under the control of the Department of Justice. The rule outlines a clear path for restoring firearm rights to individuals who can prove they’re no longer a threat.

Here are the key takeaways:

Nonviolent, rehabilitated citizens may now have a chance to petition for their Second Amendment rights.

The AG’s office will review each case individually, using all available facts and evidence.

Violent felons, sex offenders, and illegal aliens will remain presumptively ineligible.

The DOJ will be launching a new, user-friendly online platform to guide applicants once the rule is finalized.

The DOJ is now seeking public comments on the proposed rule.

This comment period is an important opportunity to support the rule, ask tough questions, or recommend improvements. The DOJ wants to hear from:

Law enforcement

Victims’ advocates

Elected officials

Individuals seeking restoration of their rights

Once the comment period ends and the final rule is published, the DOJ will seek Congressional funding to implement the program.

President Trump and AG Bondi are standing up for due process, equal protection, and the God-given right to self-defense. This rule is a huge step in the right direction and it deserves our support.

