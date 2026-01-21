For the last few months our Conservative Ladies team has been researching and investigating policies that claim to be about “protecting children” but require universal age verification.

Age verification for social media.

Age verification for online content.

Age verification for AI tools.

We can’t help but notice, while the political world obsesses over digital IDs and platform regulation, almost no one is talking about the place where young children actually spend the most time on screens:

Schools. Child‑care centers. Pre‑K classrooms. Kindergarten.

That’s why we are thrilled to see Alabama’s HB 78, the Healthy Early Development and Screen Time Act. This is one of the most important child‑focused bills introduced anywhere in the country this year. It does something almost no other policy even attempts:

👉 It addresses screen exposure where it actually happens.

👉 It protects the youngest children, birth through age five, when their brains are most vulnerable.

👉 It sets real, enforceable limits instead of vague “guidelines.”

👉 It focuses on development, not digital surveillance.

This is the kind of policy lawmakers should be writing.

🎯 Why HB 78 Is a Breakthrough

HB 78 recognizes what pediatricians, child‑development experts, and parents have been saying for years:

Screens in early childhood settings are not harmless.

The bill sets clear, research‑based limits:

No screen time under age 2 (except family video calls)

Strict caps for ages 2–4

No individual screen use

No background TV

Only high‑quality, slow‑paced, non‑violent content

Adult supervision required at all times

And unlike most state “guidelines,” these rules actually have teeth. They apply across:

Licensed child‑care facilities

State pre‑K programs

Public kindergarten classrooms

This is the first time a state has said explicitly said:

We’re not outsourcing early childhood development to screens.

🧠 This Is More Important Than Age Verification

Universal age‑verification bills are being sold as “protecting kids,” but they don’t touch the environments where children, especially the youngest, are actually being exposed to screens for hours a day.

Age‑verification bills regulate platforms.

HB 78 regulates practice.

Age‑verification bills build digital‑ID infrastructure.

HB 78 builds healthy habits.

Age‑verification bills treat every user as a potential risk.

HB 78 treats early childhood as a developmental priority.

If lawmakers are serious about protecting children, this is where the conversation needs to go.

🏛 A Call to Legislators Everywhere

If states want to make a real impact on children’s well‑being, they should follow Alabama’s lead:

Start with early childhood , where screen exposure has the greatest developmental impact.

Focus on schools and child‑care settings , not just tech companies.

Prioritize brain development , not digital identity systems.

Create clear, enforceable limits , not vague recommendations.

Get Chromebooks out of K12 education and get back to textbooks, paper and pencil.

HB 78 is the first bill in the country to take this approach, and it deserves national attention.

🌟 This Is the Policy Shift We Need

Parents are exhausted by the screen‑time battle.

Teachers are overwhelmed by tech mandates.

Children are paying the price.

Alabama’s HB 78 is a reminder that we can choose a different path; one that puts childhood, human connection, and healthy development back at the center of early education.

If lawmakers truly want to protect kids, put the tech-funded policies down, and focus on education and childcare.

