Since Roe was overturned, the battle has shifted from courtrooms to the quiet front lines of chemical abortion, those tiny pills that end innocent lives without a second thought. Mifepristone, the “abortion pill,” has been marketed as safe for over 20 years, but the truth is far more dangerous. For the first time in years, there’s real momentum to protect both women and the unborn.

On September 19th, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary announced a federal review of mifepristone’s safety and efficacy. This is in direct response to courageous action by Republican attorneys general, who refused to let junk science and political convenience put women’s lives at risk. This is a big win for truth, accountability, and the sanctity of life.

The Republican Stand: Demanding Real Safety Data

In July 22 Republican state attorneys general, led by Kansas AG Kris Kobach, fired off a letter to HHS and the FDA. These leaders didn’t hold back: Starting in 2016, the Obama and Biden administrations dismantled critical safety safeguards on mifepristone, extending its use, allowing non-doctors to prescribe it, and greenlighting mail-order delivery. This was a deliberate effort to make chemical abortions easier and more widespread.

Their cited groundbreaking research from the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC). Examining 865,727 insurance claims from 2017–2023, it revealed that nearly one in nine women suffered serious complications like sepsis, severe infection, or life-threatening hemorrhage within 45 days. That’s 22 times higher than the FDA’s own label claims, and it shatters the myth that mifepristone is “as safe as Tylenol.” (*which doesn’t seem to be so safe anymore either)

The AGs called on HHS to reinstate the 2011 Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) protocols, in-person doctor visits, certified pharmacies, or, if that wasn’t possible, pull the drug from the market until safety could be ensured. On September 19, RFK Jr. and Makary responded:

“The concerns you have raised merit close examination. This Administration will ensure that women’s health is properly protected by thoroughly investigating the circumstances under which mifepristone can be safely dispensed.”

Hallelujah! Under President Trump’s leadership, federal agencies are finally putting evidence above ideology. This review will scrutinize real-world outcomes, including 2,740 adverse events reported to the FDA from 2000–2012, with hundreds requiring blood transfusions or surgery. This is a beacon of hope, exposing how relaxed rules turned mifepristone into a backdoor for unregulated abortions, even shipped across state lines to skirt bans.

The Other Side’s Pushback: “Access” Over Safety

Of course, Democrats aren’t cheering. In June 2025, New York AG Letitia James and California AG Rob Bonta led a 54-page petition demanding the total elimination of REMS safeguards. Joined by 13 more blue-state AGs, they claimed restrictions were “unduly burdensome” and the pill “exceptionally safe.”

No mention of the EPPC study. No concern for real-world consequences. Just cherry-picked data from controlled trials, ignoring skyrocketing complications from telehealth and DIY abortions in states with bans. On September 29 they issued a joint statement calling the HHS review “scientifically baseless” and “politically motivated.”

This isn’t about women’s health. For the “Party of Death”, it’s about access for the abortion industry, turning mailboxes into potential kill sites for the unborn. Planned Parenthood and others profit from pill-based abortions, avoiding clinic closures…over 64% of new “facilities” last year were just pill dispensaries.

This Review Is a Pro-Life Lifeline

This HHS commitment is a huge step forward for protecting the unborn and the right to life. Mifepristone doesn’t just end a pregnancy; it starves the unborn child by blocking progesterone. Chemical abortions take a huge toll on women, incomplete abortions, emergency procedures, chronic pain, and lifelong emotional scars. Reinstating safeguards or removing the drug could slash chemical abortions (now over 60% of U.S. procedures) and direct women to life-affirming alternatives like adoption or pregnancy centers.

Take Action!

What can you do? Contact your senators and representatives – demand full funding for this review and defunding of abortion giants. Share this post, pray for the AGs leading the charge, and support local crisis pregnancy centers. We can’t just talk about being “prolife”, we must take action to make it possible for women to choose life!

We’d love to hear your thoughts…will this review finally rein in the abortion pill’s dangers? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.

