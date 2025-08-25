Back in May, when the CDC finally pulled routine COVID shot recommendations for healthy kids and pregnant women, it felt like a long-overdue win for parents. For the first time since Covid began, families weren’t being told what to do with a top-down mandate. Instead, the CDC adopted a “shared decision-making” model, meaning parents and doctors could decide together, case by case.

It wasn’t what we ideally wanted to see, but it was significant progress for medical freedom. And it lined up with what Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been pushing under his Make America Healthy Again vision: transparency, informed consent, and giving power back to families.

Predictably, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), who also supports the idea that children can choose their genders, decided to go rogue. For the first time in 30 years, the AAP broke from CDC guidance. On August 19th, they rolled out their own recommendations, urging COVID shots for all children ages 6 to 23 months, no matter their health status or past infection. For children ages 2 to 18, the AAP recommends shots for high-risk groups and says any parent who “desires protection” should go ahead.

The AAP insists they’re following the data, pointing to hospitalization rates in toddlers. But to be honest, this looks a lot more like a political move and an effort to continue the flow of money to Big Pharma. Parents have been fighting hard for the freedom to make these choices. The AAP is reasserting themselves as the ultimate authority and made clear in their press release their opposition to the new administration:

In early July, the AAP and other major medical groups sued Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for unilaterally removing routine vaccination recommendations, without scientific evidence. The AAP also has been critical of Kennedy replacing members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices with new people who have espoused anti-vaccine viewpoints. The AAP announced in June it would continue to publish its own vaccine recommendations and schedule. It has a long history of providing evidence-based guidance on vaccines.

HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon blasted the AAP for “undermining national immunization policymaking with baseless political attacks,” and went further, accusing them of putting commercial interests ahead of kids. He pointed to the AAP’s Friends of Children Fund, which has taken donations from vaccine manufacturers. That’s the same fund now bankrolling projects on “health equity” and even gun control.

So let’s connect the dots: the CDC finally gives parents breathing room. The AAP doesn’t just disagree, they file a lawsuit against Kennedy, double down on universal child recommendations, and do it all while taking money from the very companies making these shots.

The CDC’s step back toward parental choice was a glimmer of hope, especially for parents who live in blue states where their health departments will cherry pick the guidance they like. The AAP’s defiance seems to be a clear attempt to protect their own financial interests and to discredit anyone who has done the research and rightfully questions the Covid “vaccines”.

Parents know best. Do your research, trust your instincts. Do not let anyone - any doctor, school official, sports coach - bully you into making a decision that doesn’t feel right. Your child’s health decisions belong to you, not to bureaucrats, not to lobbyists, and not to organizations with pharmaceutical ties.

