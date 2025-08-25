Conservative Ladies of America

Conservative Ladies of America

Lori Stach
2h

I'm a retired RN with more than 35 years in medicine.

I've worked in every department from newborns to 100 year old, pediatrics, family medicine, ER, Surgery, Med-Surg, ICU and a lot of L&D! I've delivery over 1,000 babies!

Parents, I encourage you to stick with the classics!

MMR

Tdap

Polio

Chicken Pox

Do your indepth research! Look at statistics from as many websites as you can. Ask your Pediatrician or Family doc for their opinion, not what the AAP is paying them to say!

Big pharma is behind most, if not all of this! They give the docs, clinics and whatever corporation that own them big $$$$ to go along!

Don't believe me? Do a deep dive into who's being paid off for following "their advice and science 🤔 !!!"

Remember, keep your babies safe, now and in the future!

And DON'T FORGET that the sars-co2 virus is constantly MUTATING!!!

