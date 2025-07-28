AAP Pushes to End Vaccine Exemptions: What This Means for Parents

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) just released a policy statement that should set off alarms for every parent in America.

The document, titled “Medical vs. Nonmedical Immunization Exemptions for Child Care and School Attendance”, calls for the complete elimination of all nonmedical exemptions from childhood vaccine mandates: religious, philosophical, or personal belief-based.

This is a direct attack on parental rights, religious freedom, and informed medical consent.

The AAP’s official recommendation states:

“The AAP recommends that all states, territories, and the District of Columbia eliminate all nonmedical exemptions from immunizations as a condition of school attendance.”

Under this policy statement, if your child isn't vaccinated according to the CDC/AAP schedule, they should be banned from school entirely. And the AAP admits this is intentional. Their goal is to use school access as leverage to force compliance.

While this policy likely won’t be enacted federally right now, especially with RFK Jr. heading up HHS, it can absolutely be adopted at the state level.

State health departments and public-school systems often defer to AAP guidance when shaping regulations. A handful of states, like California, New York, and Washington, have already moved to restrict or remove religious exemptions in recent years. This new AAP position could pave the way for similar policies in more states, especially those with activist bureaucracies and unelected public health boards.

What’s more, the AAP wants medical exemptions to be tightly controlled and regularly recertified by healthcare providers. So even legitimate medical concerns could be questioned or denied by a system more concerned with conformity than care.

The AAP spends several pages acknowledging that their recommendation could harm families. They admit this policy would:

Disproportionately impact low-income and working families

Force some children out of in-person education

Place additional burdens on parents of medically fragile children

Yet they still conclude that removing exemptions is the most “equitable” solution because in their view, parental authority must be constrained for the "greater good."

This is medical coercion and should alarm every freedom-loving American!

The government should never force parents to choose between their child’s education and their convictions. We must protect informed consent, medical freedom, and the right to raise our children without government interference.

This is about more than vaccines. It’s about whether you, as a parent, get to make decisions for your own family—or whether unelected bureaucrats get to make them for you.

And by the way…homeschool is a great option to protect your children from all kinds of government overreach and indoctrination.

Know your rights. Speak up at school board meetings. Contact your state legislators. And most importantly—stay informed.

Because if you’re not paying attention, they’ll make the decisions for you.

