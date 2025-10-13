Governor Gavin Newsom’s just signed one of the most dangerous, anti-parent, anti-family laws in the country, calling it a victory for parental rights and family protection.

This political spin is not just deceptive, it’s extremely dangerous for children and their parents!

We have been telling you about this law for the last couple of months and have been waiting to see what Gavin Newsom would do with it since its passage through the legislature last month. We’ve been watching Gavin’s bill signings closely, thinking he would take the weekend off, but no such luck. On Sunday, October 12, 2025, Newsom signed AB 495 into law with a “package” of other bad bills. AB 495 is about expanding the state’s role in determining who can step into a parental role, under the guise of “family preparedness.”

Quick Recap: What AB 495 Actually Does

AB 495, authored by Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez (D–San Fernando), is officially titled The Family Preparedness Plan Act.

On the surface, it sounds compassionate (like most bad bills), helping families “plan for emergencies” such as immigration enforcement, incarceration, military deployment, or illness.

But hidden in the details of the soothing language, here’s what’s really happening:

It allows non-parents , including mentors, extended family, or “trusted adults” (like school “counselors?”) to make decisions about a child’s education, healthcare, and welfare without requiring court oversight or parental consent.

It directs schools, childcare centers, and state agencies to create new “emergency plans” that can override parental involvement when the state deems a family to be “in crisis.”

It bars childcare providers from collecting certain information, including immigration-related details, which may sound like privacy protection but actually limits transparency and parental access to information about who’s involved in their child’s care.

Newsom’s office insists this bill “supports parents’ rights”, but in reality, it expands the state’s authority to define what parental rights look like.

Why This Framing Is So Dangerous

This is a textbook example of how language is used to disarm the public. Most people see “parental rights” in a headline and assume it’s a good thing. After all, who wouldn’t want parents to have more control?

But this is a common deceptive tactic:

When government redefines “parental rights” to include state-approved caregivers, agencies, or schools acting “in the child’s best interest,” the term stops meaning what most parents think it does.

This is how bureaucratic power grows, not through overt attacks on families, but through friendly-sounding bills that most citizens will never bother to read past the title.

And this is precisely why those of us who do read the bills must sound the alarm.

Newsom’s Political Play

In our last article, I gave my prediction on this bill: just like we saw with AB 957 in 2023, a bill that would have required judges in custody cases to consider a parent’s “affirmation of a child’s gender identity”, Newsom is positioning himself as a measured moderate.

He vetoed AB 957 last year, warning that lawmakers shouldn’t “dictate prescriptive terms that single out one characteristic” in family law decisions. That veto allowed him to appear thoughtful and centrist while still signaling loyalty to progressive causes.

While my prediction about AB 495 was wrong, he did something rather “snake-like” as he is good at, he’s flipped the script — signing a bill that expands state authority over parental decision-making while branding it as a parental rights win.

I think this is a political two-step designed to court national appeal ahead of 2028: appear compassionate, reasonable, and “pro-family,” while quietly advancing policies that embed state power deeper into the family structure.

Our children deserve to feel safe at home, in school and in the community. We are putting on record that we stand by our families and their right to keep their private information safe, maintain parental rights and help families prepare in case of emergencies. Governor Gavin Newsom

Why This Matters Beyond California

If you live outside California, don’t tune this out. Laws like this don’t stay contained. They migrate, often simply “copy + paste”, into legislation across other blue states.

We saw this with California’s “sanctuary” health and gender policies in 2022–23, which later appeared in Washington, Oregon, Illinois, and New York.

AB 495 is now another template bill, one that other states will model as a “family safety” measure while eroding parental authority in the fine print.

So even if you’re in Texas, Florida, or Idaho, this matters. The language crafted in Sacramento today often becomes policy in your state tomorrow. It’s critical that as citizens, we pay attention to these policies that are destroying our families and our country. We must engage in the fight! If each of us does something, even a very small thing, with the time and talents we have, we can make a difference. But it will take each of us committing to doing something.

