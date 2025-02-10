TODAY in the Washington Senate, SB 5632 will receive a public hearing. It already has a lot of support from people signed in PRO. This bill will expand upon Washington’s Shield Law, passed in 2023 (HB 1469) which makes Washington a sanctuary state for abortion and “gender affirming care” for minor children. This further protects abortion and transgender traffickers and puts children from across the country at great risk. Please sign in CON by 9:30AM today (sorry for the late notice).

Watch our video on SB 5632 here:

Education funding is a big priority in the Washington legislature and with the “Education Industrial Complex” (the lobbies and special interest groups). SB 5192 has a public hearing in the Ways & Means Committee tomorrow at 4PM. This bill was on our weekend calls to action list, so you may have already signed in CON. If you haven’t please sign in CON before February 11th at 3PM.

More happenings this week

Tuesday: Washington State Hate Crimes & Bias Incidents Task Force will meet from 10am-12PM. Join via Zoom: https://atg-wa.zoom.us/j/87644145680

Thursday: 12PM PT/3PM ET Lunchtime Legislation Zoom meeting for concerned citizens, group leaders and anyone who wants to know what’s coming up in the following week regarding legislation. Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/vCQCAeF5R8W7hog-0bSBEA

Thursday: 5PM ET/2PM PT NEW!! Womansplaining LIVE on YouTube with Julie Barrett. This will be a weekly livestream on YouTube, a spin-off of Julie’s audio podcast, Womansplaining. It’s a quick 30 minute livestream with the first 20 minutes a quick run-down on current legislation citizens need to know about and 10 minutes of Q&A from the live chat. Get notified when we go LIVE: https://youtube.com/live/crQY_RRKZ_c?feature=share

