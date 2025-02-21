Hey Washington!
Next week is going to be a very busy week in Olympia with many of the worst of the worst bills having hearings in fiscal committees before session cutoff on the 28th. Most of the week has yet to be scheduled. We will likely be giving you one committee at a time (these are day-long meetings) and there will be a LOT of bills.
This list of bills is for the Senate Ways & Means Committee public hearing on Monday, February 24th. You need to take action BEFORE 12:30PM on Monday! Due to the volume of bills, we can’t go in depth in this post but encourage you to click on the bill numbers to learn more. You can also search our Substack or YouTube channel for more info as these are all bills we have told you about before.
We encourage you to look at the full slate for the committee hearing if you’re looking for more bills to sign in on. You can view that list here: https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Senate?selectedCommittee=456&selectedMeeting=32887
Please click the share button to share this post far and wide!
SB 5007 - Addressing “chronically absent students.” This bill would allow schools to make home visits, as well as behavior/mental health arrangements for students (and the democrats are trying to remove parent access to these records). Please sign in CON!
SSB 5123 - This bill expands the list of protect class of students to include gender expression and sexual identity as well as homelessness and immigration status. Please sign in CON!
SSB 5327 - Providing alternate pathways to graduation, which is not a good thing in WA because they are using this to compensate for the fact that so many students are not able to meet standards and this allows the schools to keep the graduation rates high. Please sign in CON!
SSB 5186 - Concerning local funding for school district facilities, allowing property taxes to go up faster to compensate for the failing bonds/levies. Please sign in CON
SSJR 8200 - Amending the Constitution to modify local funding authority for school district facilities - the constitution has to be amended to implement SSB 5186 above. Please sign in CON.
SSB 5382 - Kill the initiative process! Please sign in CON
We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!
I really appreciate you.