Next week is going to be a very busy week in Olympia with many of the worst of the worst bills having hearings in fiscal committees before session cutoff on the 28th. Most of the week has yet to be scheduled. We will likely be giving you one committee at a time (these are day-long meetings) and there will be a LOT of bills.

This list of bills is for the Senate Ways & Means Committee public hearing on Monday, February 24th. You need to take action BEFORE 12:30PM on Monday! Due to the volume of bills, we can’t go in depth in this post but encourage you to click on the bill numbers to learn more. You can also search our Substack or YouTube channel for more info as these are all bills we have told you about before.

We encourage you to look at the full slate for the committee hearing if you’re looking for more bills to sign in on. You can view that list here: https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Senate?selectedCommittee=456&selectedMeeting=32887

