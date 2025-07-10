On July 7, a federal judge in Massachusetts issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) to block the Trump Administration from enforcing Section 71113 of the new federal budget—the “Big Beautiful Bill”—which puts a one-year halt on Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. While we would have preferred to see the 10 year defunding of Planned Parenthood, the $500 million was a huge victory!

But before the ink was dry from Trump’s pen, activist judges stepped in to do what they so often do: override the will of the people and block duly enacted law.

The ruling came from Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee, who temporarily ordered the administration to keep Medicaid funds flowing to Planned Parenthood, claiming irreparable harm if the funds were cut. Instead of respecting the democratic process—and the clear voice of voters who put President Trump back in office to clean up this mess—one unelected federal judge decided she knows best. We have seen this from the courts at every turn since Trump took office.

As Senator Eric Schmitt rightly pointed out, this is a growing trend in the federal judiciary: unelected judges stepping in to undermine constitutional governance every time a conservative policy gains traction. These rulings are not about law—they’re about politics. And it’s time we call them out for what they are: judicial activism in service to the abortion industry.

“The Constitution vests Congress–not federal courts–with the Spending Power. Talwani has undermined the separation of powers by ordering the government to expend funds contrary to Congress's expressed wishes.” ~Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO)

Meanwhile, back in the pro abortion state of Washington, the outrage machine is running full steam ahead. Governor Bob Ferguson—the same man whose party just cut state abortion funding by more than 50%—is now pledging to backfill the federal funding loss for Planned Parenthood if the court challenge fails.

Washington lawmakers just slashed $8.5 million from the state’s Abortion Access Project, despite their constant fear-mongering about "access."

Now, they're scrambling to find new money to replace federal dollars they lost as a result of a Trump policy they oppose. “This is a blatantly political, cruel attack on reproductive rights — a common theme within the Trump Administration,” Governor Ferguson said. “The real victims are Washingtonians who will lose their health care provider. I will not allow that to happen. While we have a very challenging budget in Washington, and cannot backfill every cut in this Big Betrayal Bill, we must step into this temporary gap to ensure women continue to have access to critical health care.” ~WA Governor Bob Ferguson

Washington state chose to cut its own Planned Parenthood funding, yet is now pointing fingers at Republicans and demanding taxpayers pick up the slack when the feds do the same. You can't defund something one week and cry foul the next.

So What’s Next?

Here’s what to watch for in the coming days:

The TRO is temporary – It only lasts 14 days. If the court grants a preliminary injunction, the funding pause could be blocked for months or even years. The Trump Administration will likely appeal, moving this issue into the hands of the First Circuit. Conservatives must keep the pressure on to demand judicial restraint and fidelity to the law. Congress could act to further reinforce the funding ban through appropriations language or limitations on judicial review.

This case is about far more than just Planned Parenthood. It’s about whether the American people still have a say in how their government is run—or whether activist judges will continue to impose their own worldview from the bench.

The Trump Administration was elected to end taxpayer support for abortion and so-called “gender affirming care”, and restore sanity to federal spending. Blocking Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood is a moral and fiscal necessity, not an “attack on healthcare.”

