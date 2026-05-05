TL;DR

A federal judge is currently deciding what Meta must do, not just pay, to settle New Mexico’s child safety lawsuit

The AG’s five demanded remedies are not five separate fixes. They are one age verification architecture with five entry points

Parents are entirely absent from every single demand

A ruling in New Mexico doesn’t stay in New Mexico, it sets national precedent without a single legislative vote

Real child protection centers parents. None of what’s being proposed in Santa Fe does that.

For the past several months, as we’ve been tracking child safety legislation at the intersection of technology and policy, a consistent pattern has emerged.

A genuine harm is identified: children being exploited, addicted, or endangered on digital platforms. Legislation is introduced under the banner of “child protection.” Buried inside that legislation is an age verification mandate. Age verification, regardless of how it’s packaged, requires building an identity verification infrastructure; government ID submission, third-party verification vendors, biometric systems, that has consequences far beyond keeping a 12-year-old off Instagram.

We’ve tracked this pattern through the App Store Accountability Act, through state-level variants introduced in more than a dozen legislatures, through the FTC’s amended COPPA rule, and through federal proposals that have moved with surprising bipartisan speed. The child safety framing is effective precisely because it is difficult to oppose. But the mechanism underneath, age verification as the universal remedy, creates a data collection architecture that outlasts any individual bill and serves interests well beyond child protection.

The New Mexico v. Meta bench trial, currently underway in Santa Fe, is the most transparent version of this pattern we’ve seen yet and it deserves close attention.

From Verdict to Remedy

In March, a New Mexico jury returned a $375 million verdict against Meta, finding the company misled consumers and enabled child sexual predators on Facebook and Instagram. As I wrote at the time, that accountability was warranted as the evidence was damning. Internal documents showed Meta knew its platforms were harming children and chose concealment over correction.

But phase two is a different question entirely.

The New Mexico Attorney General is now asking a federal judge to order Meta to fundamentally change how it operates; not just pay damages but implement specific operational mandates. Because this is a bench trial, a judge alone will determine the outcome. And what the AG is asking is an unmistakable signal of where the child safety policy conversation is heading nationally.

Five Demands. One Architecture.

The AG’s requested remedies are:

1. Age verification for all New Mexico users. This is the foundational demand. To comply, Meta doesn’t just add a checkbox, they build an identity verification pipeline for an entire state’s user base. Document submission, third-party vendors, or biometric inference. The Data is generated and the infrastructure is created. And infrastructure, once built, doesn’t stay purpose-limited.

2. Banning end-to-end encryption for users under 18. This demand is architecturally impossible without demand one. You cannot selectively remove encryption from a class of users without first identifying who belongs to that class. The encryption ban is downstream of age verification; they are linked by design, not coincidence.

3. Capping app usage at 90 hours per month for younger users. The state of New Mexico, through a court order, would set screen time limits for children. Enforcing it requires Meta to know with certainty which accounts belong to minors. Again, downstream of age verification infrastructure.

4. Limiting engagement features including infinite scroll and autoplay. Legitimate design ethics concerns. But mandating them for a specific class of users in a specific state requires the same foundational knowledge: who are the minors? Every demand flows back to the same requirement.

5. Requiring Meta to detect 99% of all new child sexual abuse material. The most technically aggressive ask on the list and the one Meta has called impossible. They’re likely right. Detecting 99% of new CSAM requires either AI scanning of encrypted content, which breaks encryption by another name, or a surveillance database so comprehensive it functionally monitors all content moving through the platform.

These are not five separate demands, they are one surveillance architecture with five entry points and the foundation holding all of them up is age verification.

The Missing Party

Look at those five demands again and ask a straightforward question: where are the parents?

There is no mechanism in any of them for a parent to grant or withhold consent contextually. No requirement that platforms give parents functional tools rather than buried settings menus. No notification system informing a parent when their child’s identity is being verified. No parental standing when that verified identity data is misused, breached, or subpoenaed.

The New Mexico framework answers the question “who protects children online?” with the state AG, a federal judge, and Meta’s compliance department.

This is the void at the center of the child safety policy conversation that almost no one is naming directly. Parents are invoked constantly as the moral justification for these mandates. Yet they are excluded entirely from the actual mechanism. The AG has positioned the state as the functional parent of every minor in New Mexico on these platforms and if this remedy is upheld, I can assure you, that model will not stay in New Mexico.

The Precedent Problem

If the judge sides with New Mexico, the consequences extend well beyond state lines.

Meta cannot build a New Mexico-only identity verification system in any practical sense. If they comply, they build national infrastructure and apply it selectively or they build it universally. We’ve watched this dynamic play out with California’s privacy legislation. State-specific mandates produce national compliance systems because companies don’t maintain separate products for individual states.

A court-ordered age verification mandate in New Mexico is a de facto national age verification mandate, arrived at not through legislative debate, not through public comment periods, not through any process where parents had meaningful input, but through a bench trial ruling that most Americans will never read.

The Texas App Store Accountability Act (ASAA), age-gating legislation for social media platforms, is currently blocked by federal injunction on First Amendment grounds. The Fifth Circuit found that age verification requirements trigger strict scrutiny because they burden adults’ access to constitutionally protected speech. A New Mexico court ordering the same mechanism as an equitable remedy doesn’t resolve that constitutional tension. Instead, it would create a collision that will almost certainly go federal.

We are watching the architecture of a national age verification system being assembled piece by piece; through state legislation, court orders, and regulatory mandates that individually look like child protection and collectively function as something else entirely.

What Parent Empowerment Actually Looks Like

The child safety conversation in courtrooms, state legislatures, and Congress is almost entirely a negotiation between state AGs, platforms, lobbyists, and legislators. Parents are the moral justification, but they are not participants.

A framework that actually centers around parents looks different from anything currently being proposed:

Robust, functional parental controls built into platform architecture by default, not buried in settings menus, not opt-in after the fact

Transparent algorithmic disclosure giving parents visibility into what their child’s feed is being optimized for and why

Meaningful consent architecture that puts parents in the decision loop before data is collected on minors, with real enforcement mechanisms when platforms circumvent it

Liability frameworks that hold platforms accountable for documented harms without mandating surveillance infrastructure as the universal remedy

None of these require building a national identity verification pipeline. None of them require a state AG to set your child’s screen time. None of them remove the parent from the equation.

The New Mexico case will produce a ruling and it may produce national precedent on age verification. It will not produce a framework that empowers parents, because that was never the intention or the design.

The remedy being sought in Santa Fe is the clearest version of this pattern we’ve seen. A court order that touches every element of how a major platform operates and finds no role for parents anywhere in its architecture.

That is not an oversight, it is a choice. And it is worth remembering when the next child safety bill lands, in the next state, with the same solution buried inside it.

Fuel the Fight!

The fight to protect children from Big Tech won’t be won in courtrooms alone — it will be won at the kitchen table, in the classroom, and in the community. Conservative Ladies of America is on the front lines of that fight. Support our work with a donation or paid subscription today and help us reach more parents who need these resources.

DONATE