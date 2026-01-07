AI Bills Are Quietly Building Digital ID

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly said he opposes digital ID systems. Yet the Florida Senate is now advancing SB 482, the so‑called “Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights”, which is a sweeping proposal that, while never using the phrase “digital ID,” would require AI platforms to verify the identity, age, and family relationships of every user who interacts with a companion chatbot.

The bill is framed as a AI “freedom” for Floridians and a child‑safety measure. But the mechanics tell a very different story. To comply with the law, platforms would need to know exactly who every user is, whether they are a minor, and whether the adult claiming to be a parent is actually that child’s legal guardian. In practice, that means collecting identity‑level data from everyone…adults included.

This policy is not unique to Florida. It’s part of a much larger national trend.

A Bill That Doesn’t Say “Digital ID” But Functions Like One

SB 482 creates strict rules for “companion chatbots”, AI systems capable of emotional or relational interaction. Under the bill, minors cannot create or maintain an account without verified parental consent. Once a parent approves an account, the platform must give that parent full access to the child’s interactions, the ability to set time limits and usage schedules, and the authority to disable third‑party communication. The platform must also send alerts if the minor expresses self‑harm or harm to others.

None of this is possible unless the platform can reliably determine who is a minor, who is an adult, and who is the parent of which child. The bill doesn’t spell out how companies must do this, but the only workable method is identity verification. That means collecting personal data, verifying ages, and linking parent and child accounts in a way that is legally defensible.

This is the same pattern we’ve seen in Utah, Arkansas, and Louisiana, where “child safety” laws led directly to ID requirements for all users, even though the bills never explicitly mandated it. The enforcement mechanisms make anonymity impossible.

A Pattern Emerging Across States and Congress

Florida’s bill fits neatly into the broader landscape we’ve been tracking for months. Washington State’s SB 5935, for example, is framed as a youth‑safety bill but relies on the same enforcement logic: platforms must know who is a minor, who is an adult, and who is a parent. The bill’s structure makes identity verification unavoidable.

Other Washington proposals, including SB 5837 and HB 1406, move in the opposite direction on parental rights, expanding youth self‑consent and reducing parental notification in key areas. When you place these bills side by side, a striking pattern emerges: less parental authority where it matters, more state‑mandated identity systems where it doesn’t.

At the federal level, the House markup we discussed last month followed the same script. Lawmakers repeatedly invoked “protecting children” while advancing bills that would require platforms to detect minors, verify ages, and share more data with government agencies. Again, the mechanism is identity‑based access.

Even recent executive actions, including emergency declarations in other states, have expanded government authority over digital platforms and data flows under the banner of public safety. The theme is consistent: child protection is becoming the political justification for building the infrastructure of identity‑linked internet access.

The Shift Toward Identity‑Linked Online Life

Across the country, lawmakers are converging on a new model of digital regulation. It works like this:

Declare a crisis involving children: online harms, AI dangers, mental health, exploitation. Require platforms to protect minors. Make the enforcement mechanisms impossible without identity verification. Outsource the identity system to private companies. Expand the system once it exists.

This approach allows lawmakers to say, “We’re not creating a digital ID,” while still creating the conditions that make digital ID unavoidable. The state doesn’t build the system, it mandates it. Companies do the rest.

Once identity‑linked access becomes the norm, it can be extended to other areas: political speech, financial transactions, digital services, even government programs. Identity systems rarely shrink; they almost always grow.

The Question Lawmakers Aren’t Answering

If the goal is truly to protect children, why do these bills consistently rely on identity verification, data collection, and monitoring, but rarely strengthen parental authority, transparency, or digital literacy? Why is the solution always more surveillance, more data, and more control?

Florida’s SB 482 is a perfect example. It promises safety but delivers a framework that makes anonymous online interaction nearly impossible. It expands the power of platforms and the state, while placing families inside a system of identity‑linked digital oversight.

Whether lawmakers intend it or not, the cumulative effect is clear: the United States is moving toward a digital ID regime, built not through a single sweeping law but through dozens of “child safety” bills that quietly require the same infrastructure.

Parents deserve to understand the bigger picture, because the consequences will reach far beyond AI chatbots.

