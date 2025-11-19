Your voice is urgently needed today.

In the final weeks of the congressional calendar, while most Americans are preparing for Thanksgiving and Christmas, the D.C. sewer is once again trying to slip massive policy changes into a must-pass bill, hoping the American people won’t notice.

Congress is preparing to attach a federal moratorium on state AI laws to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the bill that funds our military. This is a classic D.C. strategy: take a controversial policy, bury it inside a must-pass bill, and count on the American people being too distracted to respond.

This proposed moratorium would block states from passing or enforcing their own AI protections for 10 years, even as schools, families, small businesses, and critical infrastructure face unprecedented risks from AI tools that are developing faster than any technology in modern history.

This move is being pushed hard by major corporate and industry interests who want AI growth with no state-level guardrails.

If passed, this moratorium would strip states of the ability to:

Protect children from predatory AI applications

Guard against online censorship and algorithmic manipulation

Enforce intellectual property rights

Regulate AI systems used in education

Prevent data-center intrusions into power and water systems

Respond to harmful or discriminatory models

Essentially, Congress wants to silence the states and hand Big Tech and federal bureaucrats exclusive power over a technology that will shape our children’s future, our economy, and even our national security.

Governors Are Pushing Back

Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis publicly blew the whistle on this federal power grab.

“Stripping states of jurisdiction to regulate AI is a subsidy to Big Tech and will prevent states from protecting against online censorship of political speech, predatory applications that target children, violations of intellectual property rights and data center intrusions on power/water resources. The rise of AI is the most significant economic and cultural shift occurring at the moment; denying the people the ability to channel these technologies in a productive way via self-government constitutes federal government overreach and lets technology companies run wild. Not acceptable.”

DeSantis is exactly right.

This is a states’ rights issue, a parental rights issue, and a constitutional issue.

No governor should be forced to sit back while D.C. and Big Tech decide how AI will shape the next generation.

President Trump Has a Very Different Take

President Trump issued his own post on Truth Social calling for a single federal standard to replace state laws, arguing that differing state regulations could slow innovation and allow China to catch up.

This is a major moment for conservative voters: some Republican leaders are pushing for federal control, while others, like DeSantis and Utah Governor Spencer Cox, are sounding the alarm that Washington is overstepping and putting Big Tech ahead of parents, states, and local communities.

This debate is really about the principle of who governs America:

We the People through our states, or unelected bureaucrats and global tech corporations.

CALL TO ACTION!

House Armed Services leadership is making decisions right now about what gets included in the NDAA package.

Your representatives need to hear from you TODAY.

Tell them:

No federal takeover of AI.

No moratorium on state AI laws.

Kill the AI preemption language — keep it OUT of the NDAA.

Here are the key offices to contact:

Rep. Mike Rogers (AL) – Chair, Armed Services

📞 202-225-3261

Rep. Rob Wittman (VA) – Vice Chair, Armed Services

📞 202-225-4261

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (TN)

📞 202-225-6831

Rep. Trent Kelly (MS)

📞 202-225-4306

Rep. Don Bacon (NE)

📞 202-225-4155

Rep. Jack Bergman (MI)

📞 202-225-4735

When you call, simply say:

“I’m asking you to oppose any AI moratorium or federal preemption in the NDAA. States must retain the right to regulate AI to protect children, families, and our constitutional freedoms.”

We the People Can Win - But Only if We Speak Up!

Big Tech lobbyists are pushing hard behind the scenes. They have money, access, and influence.

But you have something more powerful:

your voice and your vote.

Conservatives must make it clear:

We will not tolerate federal overreach disguised as “innovation,” and we will not allow a handful of D.C. insiders to decide how AI impacts our families.

