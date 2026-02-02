Americans Must Wake Up: Red States Are Passing Blue‑State Speech Laws

If you’ve followed Conservative Ladies for any length of time, you know we’ve spent years fighting “hate speech” and “bias incident” policies in Washington State. These policies always lead to the same place: speech monitoring, ideological oversight, and government involvement in political expression.

That pattern is now showing up in Florida.

SB 1072, the bill creating an Antisemitism Task Force, just passed its first committee. And when you pair it with the Attorney General’s new “violent extremism” reporting portal, it becomes clear Florida is building the same speech‑governance framework we’ve seen in blue states for years.

What SB 1072 Actually Does

SB 1072 creates a 19‑member task force inside the Office of Civil Rights to:

review antisemitism in schools and universities

evaluate hate‑crime statutes

advise law enforcement

assess “digital media literacy”

recommend legislation

This is the same structure used to justify speech‑related regulations elsewhere. Task forces → reports → recommendations → new laws → enforcement.

Supporting Israel Doesn’t Require Violating Americans’ Rights

We can oppose antisemitism and support Israel without giving the government authority to police political viewpoints.

The IHRA definition Florida uses blends real antisemitism with political opinions about Israel. When the state adopts that definition, it risks chilling protected speech. That’s not how we defend Jewish communities, and it’s not how we defend Israel.

Americans should not give up their First Amendment rights in the name of protecting ANY foreign ally. That is not how constitutional governance works.

When deep‑red states start adopting the same speech‑policing frameworks we’ve seen in blue states across the country, it’s a warning sign. SB 1072 may look harmless, but it’s the beginning of a long‑term policy structure that will outlast today’s leaders. Once these systems are in place; task forces, reporting portals, “digital media literacy” mandates, they don’t disappear. They almost always expand. And eventually, they’re used to regulate speech under the banner of “safety,” no matter who controls the governor’s office or has the majority in the legislature.

Americans need to be paying attention. What happens in Florida and Texas doesn’t stay there…these trends spread nationally, especially when they take root in red states. We cannot afford to sit back while lawmakers quietly pass policies that can be weaponized against political expression in the future. Staying engaged, speaking up, and holding legislators accountable is the only way to stop these unconstitutional frameworks from becoming permanent.

Take Action

SB 1072 has already passed its first committee. Lawmakers need to hear from Floridians who:

oppose antisemitism

support Israel

and refuse to sacrifice the First Amendment

👉If you live in Florida, please contact your senator today!

We can protect Jewish communities without building speech‑policing structures.

We can stand with Israel without undermining constitutional freedoms.

And we can reject antisemitism without empowering government to monitor ideology.

That’s the balance Florida…and all of America…must insist on.

