Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson is building a framework for Washington to operate as if it were a sovereign state, deliberately positioning itself against the Trump administration. We’ve been reporting on these efforts since before Bob was even sworn in. On November 7th, Ferguson signed Directive 25-19, selling it as a routine “continuity of operations” order.

What Directive 25-19 Does

On paper, Directive 25-19 requires agencies to prepare emergency backup plans:

Identify “mission-essential functions”

Create leadership succession plans

Secure alternate sites and communications systems

Protect records and data

Train staff and run annual drills

Develop “devolution” and “reconstitution” plans to transfer authority and restore operations

That sounds reasonable if you haven’t been watching Ferguson’s broader agenda to insulate Washington from federal oversight. This is all part of a carefully articulated plan to oppose the Trump Administration at every turn.

How It Fits Into Ferguson’s Agenda

Directive 25-19 doesn’t stand alone. It connects directly to earlier executive actions and bills that all point in the same direction: Washington as a state that refuses to cooperate with President Trump.

Executive Order 25-09 (Protecting Immigrant Communities) Shields immigrant data from federal access, undermining federal immigration enforcement.

Executive Order 25-01 (Reproductive Health Access) Guarantees abortion services statewide, anticipating federal restrictions.

HB 1321 (Blocking Out-of-State Militias) Gives Ferguson power to stop armed forces from other states—even if federally authorized—asserting state sovereignty over security.

Executive Order 25-10 (Tribal Consultation) Elevates tribal sovereignty, further decentralizing authority away from federal frameworks.

West Coast Health Alliance & Governors Public Health Alliance Multi-state coalitions that bypass federal health agencies, creating independent vaccine and public health guidance.

The Bigger Picture

Taken together, these actions show Ferguson’s unwillingness to work with President Trump:

Instead of cooperating with federal agencies, he’s building parallel structures .

Instead of aligning with federal law, he’s codifying state-level resistance .

Instead of preparing Washington to collaborate, he’s preparing Washington to stand alone.

Directive 25-19 is the operational backbone of this agenda. It ensures Washington can keep running its own programs, even if federal funding is cut, federal directives are ignored, or federal agencies are sidelined.

This isn’t just about emergency preparedness. It’s about political defiance. Ferguson is using directives, executive orders, and alliances to carve out a sovereignty agenda that rejects cooperation with the Trump administration.

For Washington residents, that means state government is being restructured not just to serve in emergencies, but to resist federal authority at every turn.

*Huge thank you to our friend Susan Dupres on X for alerting us to this development. She is a WA state watchdog, posting informative information for citizens on X.

