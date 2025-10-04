Chaos continues in Portland. Antifa’s chaos…riots, arrests, a city in flames…isn’t new. It’s a decade in the making, festering in blue states like Oregon and Washington, where leaders don’t just allow it, they enable it. As a Seattle native who fled after 48 years of watching my city fall to this same anarchy, I’m done with the shock and awe. This is not an accident. This is by design.

In my latest video, I break down the truth: Antifa’s deep roots, from 2016 riots to today’s well-funded, organized terror. Conservative influencers cry “reckoning,” the Trump admin promises National Guard action, and yet Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek slaps a restraining order to keep feds out. This is the same story from 2020’s CHAZ/CHOP disaster in Seattle, where I, and probably many of you, lived through the betrayal of law and order.

When a journalist like Nick Sortor gets ambushed by Antifa, then arrested by Portland cops for daring to report it, you know the system’s rotten. There’s a lot of big talk from the Trump administration and conservative influencers on social media, but blue-state courts and leaders have Antifa’s back. This isn’t a quick fix - Trump can’t wave a wand and save cities that don’t want saving.

The system and policies that allow Antifa to thrive in places like Portland, Seattle, and LA, have been very intentional by the leaders in these states. And excuse me if it sounds harsh, but where have our federal leaders been all these years? Why hasn’t something been done to help the AMERICAN CITIZENS in these blue states? We’re always encouraging citizens to stand up and speak up…but we need our elected leaders to LEAD.

Watch today’s video for my unfiltered take: why Antifa thrives, why blue states are lost, and why we can’t fall for social media’s outrage-of-the-day. As someone who’s lived it, I’m calling it like it is—Portland’s chaos is a warning. Red states, build your firewalls now.

