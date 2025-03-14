Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Are WA Democrats Gearing Up For The Next "Emergency"?

An Update and CALL TO ACTION as HB 1531 Moves Forward
Conservative Ladies of America
Mar 14, 2025
Share
Transcript

Is ESHB 1531, a backdoor to vaccine mandates? 🤔 Let’s break it down. Passed the WA House on March 8, 2025, this bill focuses on public health measures during emergencies—but could it amplify state control over vaccines by sidelining local governments? In this video, we’ll dissect the changes from the original HB 1531, explore the new “legislative findings” section, and ask the big question: does this open the door to future mandates? We’ll also dive into how this bill interacts with Washington's existing emergency powers (like RCW 43.06.220) and what “implement and promote” really means. Whether you see this as a necessary step for public health or a slippery slope, the facts speak for themselves.

TAKE ACTION NOW

You must take action BEFORE 3/21/25 at 7AM.

30-Second-Action: Register your CON position to oppose this bill

1531: SIGN IN CON

Sign up to testify in person, remotely via zoom or in writing: https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Senate?selectedCommittee=28241&selectedMeeting=33073

🔥 **What do you think?** Is this bill about protecting public health—or pushing state authority too far? Sound off in the comments! 👉 Be sure to share this post to let everyone know about HB 1531!

Share


We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE

Conservative Ladies of America
Conservative Ladies of America
Authors
Conservative Ladies of America
Recent Posts
Has Bob Ferguson Really Turned Over a New Leaf? A Skeptical Look at His Emergency Powers Pledge
  Conservative Ladies of America
WA Senate Passes 3 Radical Education Bills
  Conservative Ladies of America
UPDATE: The Bad Bills That Have Passed This Week & Predictions For Week 9
  Conservative Ladies of America
WA Democrats Pivot on Highly Controversial Bill: Is It a Trap for Republicans?
  Conservative Ladies of America
WA Democrats File Amendment to Enshrine Abortion, "Gender Affirming Care" into State Constitution
  Conservative Ladies of America
Mandating January 6th Education in Schools?
  Conservative Ladies of America
Live or Die: Predictions for the Most Concerning Bills in Washington State
  Conservative Ladies of America