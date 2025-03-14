Are WA Democrats Gearing Up For The Next "Emergency"?

Is ESHB 1531, a backdoor to vaccine mandates? 🤔 Let’s break it down. Passed the WA House on March 8, 2025, this bill focuses on public health measures during emergencies—but could it amplify state control over vaccines by sidelining local governments? In this video, we’ll dissect the changes from the original HB 1531, explore the new “legislative findings” section, and ask the big question: does this open the door to future mandates? We’ll also dive into how this bill interacts with Washington's existing emergency powers (like RCW 43.06.220) and what “implement and promote” really means. Whether you see this as a necessary step for public health or a slippery slope, the facts speak for themselves.

TAKE ACTION NOW

You must take action BEFORE 3/21/25 at 7AM.

30-Second-Action: Register your CON position to oppose this bill

1531: SIGN IN CON

Sign up to testify in person, remotely via zoom or in writing: https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Senate?selectedCommittee=28241&selectedMeeting=33073

🔥 **What do you think?** Is this bill about protecting public health—or pushing state authority too far? Sound off in the comments! 👉 Be sure to share this post to let everyone know about HB 1531!

Share





We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE