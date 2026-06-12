We’ve been tracking two Arizona bills this session with the same stated goal: protecting children in digital spaces. One is specific to AI and the other to App Stores and operating systems. One passed the Senate this week with very meaningful privacy guardrails added. The other is moving to a floor vote without a single one of them.

This is an interesting contradiction that deserves a closer look by citizens and legislators alike because the legislators who voted for one will be asked to vote for the other before this session wraps.

HB 2311: Where Things Stand

We’ve been tracking Arizona’s AI child safety bill since January, and the version that passed the Senate this week is meaningfully different from what we analyzed earlier this session.

Senator Farnsworth authored floor amendments that added real structural protections that weren’t there before:

An explicit prohibition on conditioning access to a conversational AI service on the use of a digital identification system

Data minimization requirements: age-assurance data must be limited to what is necessary, cannot be repurposed for advertising or profiling, and must be deleted after the compliance purpose is satisfied

A warrant requirement: government entities cannot compel disclosure of compliance data without a warrant issued on probable cause, and operators must notify affected users within 72 hours

A prohibition on transferring compliance data to government entities through third-party intermediaries

An explicit bar on using the bill as a predicate for requiring digital ID for general internet or device access

A specific prohibition on requiring OS providers, app stores, or device manufacturers to implement age-assurance at the device or network level

A prohibition on using the bill to implement any system that tracks any of an account holder’s online activity

Annual certification under penalty of perjury that compliance data has been destroyed or de-identified

These changes reflect a genuine understanding of the surveillance risks embedded in child safety legislation and they represent exactly the kind of constitutional principles that should be applied to every bill in this space.

That said, HB 2311 is still not a clean bill. The “reasonable certainty” standard in the definition of “minor”, the phrase that creates de facto pressure to verify everyone, is still there. Operators who face liability for getting it wrong will still over-identify, over-collect, and over-monitor. The parental tools requirement still depends on knowing which users are minors, which creates the same identification problem through a different door. And the $500,000 AG penalty cap is still significant enough to drive compliance behavior that goes well beyond what the bill explicitly requires.

While we’re not fully endorsing HB 2311 now, it’s important to note the positive improvements made by the Farnsworth amendments as they establish, on the record, that Arizona’s legislature understands what responsible guardrails look like.

Which makes what is happening with HB 2991 a glaring inconsistency.

HB 2991: The Bill That Does Everything the Arizona Senate Just Said Not to Do

HB 2991 is moving to a Senate floor vote this week. It has been amended since we last analyzed it; the private right of action is out, the broad mandatory age verification mandate has been replaced with an opt-in self-attestation approach, and the harmful content section has been removed. Those are genuine improvements.

But the core architecture remains and it does the opposite of everything the Farnsworth amendments to HB 2311 were designed to prevent.

HB 2311 prohibits OS-level age mandates and HB 2991 requires them. The Farnsworth amendments explicitly state that HB 2311 may not be construed to require or authorize an operating system provider, application store, or device manufacturer to implement age-assurance at the device or network level. HB 2991 mandates exactly that: Apple and Google are required to obtain parental consent before any minor downloads any app through their platforms, with real-time age signals flowing via API to every developer on an ongoing basis.

HB 2311 requires data minimization and HB 2991 stripped it. The Farnsworth amendments require that compliance data be limited to what is necessary, cannot be repurposed, and must be deleted. HB 2991’s floor amendment removed its own data minimization provisions entirely. The bill is now silent on what covered companies can do with the age data they collect. No retention limits. No deletion requirements. No restrictions on use or sharing.

HB 2311 requires a warrant for government access, but HB 2991 has nothing. HB 2311 now requires a court-issued warrant on probable cause before any government entity can access compliance data, and mandates user notification within 72 hours. HB 2991 has no equivalent provision.

HB 2311 prohibits use as a predicate for broader digital ID while HB 2991 builds the predicate. HB 2311 explicitly bars its use as justification for requiring digital identification for general internet or device access. HB 2991 creates exactly the kind of OS-level identity infrastructure that becomes that justification. The architecture is the predicate, regardless of what the bill says its purpose is.

HB 2311 prohibits tracking online activity and HB 2991 makes it inevitable. HB 2311 now prohibits being used to implement any system that tracks any of an account holder’s online activity. HB 2991’s continuous real-time age signal architecture, flowing from covered companies to developers on an ongoing basis, is by definition a live tracking system. The bill doesn’t mandate surveillance explicitly; however, its liability structure makes it inevitable.

The Question Every AZ Senator Has to Answer

Every senator who voted for HB 2311 with the Farnsworth amendments voted for a bill that explicitly prohibits OS-level mandates, requires data minimization, demands warrant protection for government access, and bars use as a predicate for broader digital ID infrastructure.

HB 2991 does all of the things those senators just voted to prohibit.

That is not a partisan argument, and it’s not a tech industry argument. It is an internal consistency argument, and it deserves a direct answer before any floor vote on HB 2991.

If the privacy risks were serious enough to warrant explicit guardrails in the AI context, they are serious enough to warrant the same guardrails in the app store context as well. While the technology is different, the data architecture is the same and the constitutional concerns are identical.

Arizona families deserve legislators who apply their principles consistently, not selectively based on which industry is in the crosshairs.

What Comes Next

The Arizona Legislature adjourns later this month. HB 2991 is expected to move to the Senate floor before the session ends. If you are in Arizona, this week is the window.

Contact your Arizona Senator and ask them a simple question: if these guardrails were necessary in HB 2311, why aren’t they in HB 2991?

Find your Arizona legislators HERE

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