There’s a legislative maneuver called a “striker”: a strike-everything amendment that guts an existing bill and replaces it entirely with new language. It’s a Trojan horse made of clear glass. Everyone can see what’s happening, but it moves fast enough that the scrutiny never quite catches up. We see this strategy used often with controversial policies in order to advance them with little attention.

That’s exactly what happened to Arizona’s HB 2991.

The original House bill was a relatively focused measure on social media and online content for minors. It passed the House 44-6 on March 5. Then it crossed the hall to the Senate, got assigned to the Regulatory Affairs and Government Efficiency (RAGE) Committee and on March 25, it came back as something almost unrecognizable.

The Senate’s striker, authored by Sen. Shawnna Bolick, didn’t just amend HB 2991, it replaced it entirely. What emerged is one of the most aggressive child digital safety frameworks we have seen yet at state level. This striker reaches from the operating system on your phone all the way down to the content on your screen. It passed the RAGE committee 4-2 on a party-line vote and is now heading to the Senate floor.

Let’s talk about what it actually does.

The Striker Tactic

Before we get into the substance, it’s important to understand the process.

When a bill passes the House 44-6, it went through committee hearings, public testimony, floor debate. People had a chance to weigh in. When the Senate takes that bill and replaces every word of it with a completely different framework days before the crossover deadline, that new framework bypasses virtually all of that scrutiny.

As the Arizona League notes, strikers “may be on an entirely different subject than the text that is deleted” and are frequently used “to circumvent deadlines for introducing bills.” In the 2026 session alone, 36 strikers were proposed and 26 were adopted before crossover week by both parties. It’s a feature, not a bug, of Arizona’s legislative process. When the new language creates a sweeping, multi-layer digital regulatory regime that touches every device, every app store, and every social media platform in the state, the bypass becomes the story.

What the Striker Actually Creates

The striker establishes a brand-new chapter of Arizona law, Title 44, Chapter 42, called “Technology Content Protection for Minors.” And it regulates at every layer of the digital stack simultaneously.

At the OS/device level: Companies that operate mobile operating systems, read: Apple and Google, are now “covered companies” with affirmative obligations. They must estimate user ages at account creation, obtain verified parental consent before a child can download or access any app, and transmit real-time age signals via API to developers. That signal must be categorized into four brackets: under 13, 13-15, 16-17, and 18+.

At the app store level: Same covered companies, additional duties. They must link minor accounts to parent accounts, notify parents of significant app changes, and provide mechanisms for parents to withdraw consent, with that withdrawal flowing back down to the developer in real time.

At the social media platform level: Platforms must implement mandatory default settings for all known minor users. Notifications silenced from 10 PM to 6 AM. No direct messages from unconnected users. No real-time geolocation sharing. Auto-play video disabled. Profile visibility restricted. One-hour daily screen time notification. For users under 16, only a parent can change any of these defaults.

At the content level: Any app where more than one-third of content qualifies as “harmful to minors” must age-verify every user before granting access, and must offer both standard and anonymous verification options.

That is a top-to-bottom regulatory framework. Device. Store. App. Content. All of it.

The De Facto Digital ID Problem

The bill never says, “every Arizonan must submit ID to use the internet.” But it doesn’t have to; by requiring covered companies to determine age categories for all users, new and existing, and to transmit those signals in real time to every developer whose app a minor might touch, the system functionally requires universal age verification at the infrastructure level.

Apple and Google don’t get to verify just the minors. They have to verify everyone to know who the minors are. And that verification data, even if categorized and not directly tied to identity, creates exactly the kind of data architecture that becomes a target.

To the bill’s credit, it does include privacy protections for the anonymous age verification pathway: third-party verifiers cannot retain personal identifying information after verification, cannot use it for any other purpose, and must protect it with reasonable security practices. But the anonymous pathway is optional, not required, users can also choose “standard” verification, which carries no such restrictions. And the bill is entirely silent on what covered companies can do with the age data they collect at the OS level.

The infrastructure gets built either way.

The “Child” Definition Is Stricter Than Federal Law

This is not a minor detail. The bill defines “child” as anyone under 16. Federal law under COPPA sets that threshold at 13. However, COPPA 2.0, the most ambitious federal reform currently moving through Congress, would raise it to 17.

Arizona’s striker lands right in the middle, at 16, and applies its most restrictive protections, parental-only default modification, no DMs from strangers, no geolocation, to that entire cohort. For the 13-to-15 age group, the bill is categorically stricter than anything currently required under federal law.

The Surveillance Infrastructure

Like most of these “Digital ID” bills we are seeing, HB 2991 never uses the word “monitoring.” It doesn’t have to. The obligations it creates make continuous surveillance of minor accounts the only rational compliance strategy.

Take the direct messaging prohibition. The bill requires platforms to block unconnected users from sending private messages to any known minor. That sounds like a simple setting, but it isn’t. To enforce it, a platform must continuously know which accounts belong to minors, not just at signup, but on an ongoing basis. It must monitor the connection status between every account pair in real time. It must process and block message attempts before they are delivered. And it must track the minor’s approved network dynamically, because that network changes constantly as kids follow, unfollow, block, and connect.

None of that is passive. It is active, continuous relationship surveillance of every account the platform believes is a minor, at all times.

The geolocation prohibition compounds this. The platform must detect and block any real-time location-sharing attempt by a minor user, maintain a parent-approval mechanism for location sharing with connected users, and enforce that mechanism on an ongoing basis. That requires persistent monitoring of location-feature states across every minor account.

Then there’s the age signal architecture. The bill requires covered companies to transmit age signals to developers via real-time API on an ongoing basis, not just at account creation. That means the system is designed to continuously receive and act on updated age information. When a user ages out of one bracket into another, the platform must detect it and adjust permissions accordingly. When a parent withdraws consent, that signal must flow in real time to the developer who then must act on it immediately.

What you have, in aggregate, is a live compliance monitoring system that touches every minor account on every platform, continuously, for as long as the account exists.

And here is the liability problem that drives this further: the bill never answers what happens when a platform gets it wrong. If a minor receives a DM from a stranger because the connection-status check misfired, the platform faces civil liability, up to $75,000 per violation for the Attorney General, and $1,000 per violation minimum in private civil suits. The only rational response to that liability exposure is to monitor more, log more, and verify more. Not less.

The bill doesn’t mandate a surveillance apparatus. It just makes one inevitable.

The Constitutional Headwinds Are Real

NetChoice, which has already secured permanent injunctions against similar laws in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Ohio, weighed in during the House committee process, arguing HB 2991 violates the First Amendment by creating identity-based burdens on access to lawful speech, the Dormant Commerce Clause by regulating activity outside Arizona’s borders, and the Supremacy Clause by conflicting with COPPA’s existing framework.

These aren’t fringe arguments. Courts have been sympathetic. The Supreme Court did uphold Texas’s adult content age verification law in Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton (2025), which gives proponents some cover, but that case involved a narrow carve-out for explicitly sexual content, not a broad OS-level infrastructure mandate covering all of social media.

The one-year implementation window before this law takes effect is almost certainly going to be filled with litigation.

What Comes Next

The bill still needs to clear the Senate Rules Committee, a procedural review for constitutionality and proper form, before it reaches the Senate floor. If it passes the floor with the striker intact, it goes back to the House for concurrence. The House can agree, refuse and let it die, or send it to conference committee to negotiate a compromise version.

Then it faces Governor Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who vetoed 174 bills last session. She has not indicated her position publicly.

The bill’s sponsors have momentum and a strong policy argument. The opposition has a strong constitutional argument and a well-funded litigation infrastructure ready to go.

What’s clear is this: Arizona is not waiting for Congress to act. Whether that’s bold leadership or a costly overreach will likely be decided in federal court, not in the legislature.

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