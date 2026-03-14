Arizona lawmakers are advancing a bill with a heartbreaking origin story and a compassionate intent. HB 2665, “Cade’s Law: If You See Something Say Something”, seeks to hold adults criminally liable if they intentionally provide advice or encouragement that a minor uses to die by suicide. The bill amends the state’s manslaughter statute to include online or digital communication directed at a minor, creating a new Class 2 felony for adults who knowingly influence a child toward self‑harm.

On its face, the proposal is rooted in a desire to protect vulnerable young people from predatory or malicious actors. It’s difficult to argue against the moral impulse behind it. The rise of digital communication has created new avenues for cruelty, manipulation, and exploitation, and lawmakers are right to grapple with how to respond.

But as with many well‑intentioned bills in the digital‑safety space, the details matter, and the details here raise significant concerns about how this law could be interpreted, enforced, and expanded over time.

A Narrow Intent Meets a Broad Legal Tool

HB 2665 attempts to draw a line between general online speech and communication “directed” at a specific minor. The bill defines directed communication broadly: any verbal, written, or electronic message, including social media posts or tags, that is “specifically addressed to or reasonably understood to be directed at” the minor.

That phrase, reasonably understood to be directed at, is where the legal ground begins to shift.

Digital communication is messy. Tone is misread. Sarcasm is taken literally. Posts are screenshotted, shared, and stripped of context. A comment meant for a general audience can be reframed as targeted. And when the stakes involve a child in crisis, the pressure to assign blame is immense.

The bill requires intent and knowledge, which is a meaningful guardrail. But even with those standards, the ambiguity around what counts as “encouragement” or “advice” opens the door to subjective interpretation.

Where This Could Be Weaponized

The risk isn’t that prosecutors will suddenly start charging well‑meaning adults en masse. The risk is selective enforcement…cases where the law becomes a tool in personal, political, or ideological conflicts.

Here are the most plausible scenarios:

• Custody battles and family disputes.

In emotionally charged situations, parents or guardians could use the law to target an ex‑partner, a relative, or another adult in the child’s life. Even if charges don’t stick, the investigation itself becomes leverage.

• Online conflicts involving adults and teens.

A heated argument, a poorly phrased comment, or a misinterpreted reply could be reframed as “encouragement” if a minor later harms themselves. The bill’s language makes no distinction between malicious actors and adults caught in a digital misunderstanding.

• Ideological or political weaponization.

Because the law criminalizes speech, it could be used disproportionately against individuals or groups who are already viewed with suspicion by certain prosecutors or advocacy organizations. The elasticity of “encouragement” makes it easy to stretch.

• Pressure on platforms to over‑moderate.

Even though the bill targets individuals, platforms will inevitably respond by tightening restrictions on adult‑minor interactions, flagging ambiguous content, or removing posts preemptively. That creates a chilling effect on legitimate conversations about mental health.

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The Mission Creep Problem

Once a legal mechanism exists, it rarely stays confined to its original purpose. HB 2665 amends the manslaughter statute, not a standalone cyber‑harassment law. This embeds digital speech into one of the most serious criminal categories in state law.

Here’s where mission creep becomes likely:

• Expanding what counts as “directed communication.”

Future legislatures could broaden the definition to include content “likely to be seen by a minor,” algorithmically delivered posts, or group‑chat dynamics.

• Lowering the intent standard.

Today the bill requires intent and knowledge. Tomorrow it could shift to “reckless disregard” or “should have known,” dramatically widening the net.

• Extending the model to other types of speech.

Once the state criminalizes harmful speech directed at minors in one context, it becomes easier to extend that logic to emotional harm, ideological influence, or other subjective categories.

• Cross‑state enforcement.

Because online communication crosses borders, Arizona could assert jurisdiction over out‑of‑state adults, creating conflicts with other states’ speech standards.

This is the pattern we’ve seen repeatedly in digital‑safety legislation: a narrow bill becomes a template for broader regulation.

A Compassionate Goal Needs Clearer Guardrails

None of these concerns diminish the tragedy that inspired the bill or the sincerity of the lawmakers supporting it. Protecting children from malicious online actors is a goal shared across the political spectrum.

But laws that criminalize speech, especially digital speech, must be drafted with extraordinary precision. HB 2665’s intent is noble, but its structure leaves too much room for interpretation, expansion, and misuse.

If Arizona wants to protect minors without creating new avenues for weaponization, the legislature should consider tightening definitions, clarifying intent standards, and ensuring that the law cannot be stretched beyond its original purpose.

The stakes are too high; for vulnerable children, for adults who interact with them, and for the future of digital speech to leave these gaps unaddressed.

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