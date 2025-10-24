Photo by iMattSmart on Unsplash

While Democrat governors are busy launching multi-state health alliances, their urban counterparts are quietly coordinating through a lesser known, but equally powerful network: the Big Cities Health Coalition (BCHC).

They say it’s about “protecting families” and “keeping schools open.” Of course, they’ll have to shut things down if they don’t get enough citizens to take the jab…that seems to be what they’re getting at. All the while, they claim to be fighting misinformation.

Their October 2025 letter directly rebukes federal officials, under the Trump administration, for “spreading false claims” about vaccines and “limiting access” through revised immunization schedules…revised to give citizens the right to make their own decision. You know, “my body, my choice.”

🧠 Who’s Involved

BCHC is made up of health directors from over 30 major U.S. cities, representing nearly 50 million Americans. Members include officials from Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Seattle, and other deep-blue urban centers, and many of them in red states.

It operates under the umbrella of NACCHO (National Association of County and City Health Officials), a nonprofit that receives millions in federal funding annually.

Is your city part of the BCHC?

💰 The Federal Funding Trail

According to USAspending.gov, BCHC was awarded $5.775 million in August 2024 under a CDC cooperative agreement (CDC-RFA-PW-24-0080).

Their October statement urges Americans to “tune out politics” and “trust doctors”, while accusing federal officials of politicizing vaccine guidance. They promote vaccination but reject the federal framework. They claim to fight misinformation, but their messaging directly contradicts CDC immunization schedules.

This isn’t mixed messaging; it’s a coordinated resistance against the Trump Administration. The BCHC is quietly building a parallel public health narrative from within the system…with federal grant money!!!

🚩 Red Flags Everywhere

There are no guardrails preventing BCHC from using federal funds to shape vaccine messaging, even when that messaging directly contradicts federal policy.

The timing is no coincidence: the $5.775 million award landed in August 2024, just ahead of President Trump’s return and the recalibration of CDC authority. Months ago, BCHC was publicly rebuking federal officials while claiming to fight misinformation.

The BCHC is quietly presenting itself as a “trusted alternative” to federal guidance, especially in cities where progressive health officials dominate the narrative.

⚠️ Why It Matters

This is how ideological capture happens, not through overt defiance, but through federally funded coalitions that reframe public health as a partisan weapon.

Just like the Governors Public Health Alliance, the Big Cities Health Coalition is laying the groundwork for a city-level resistance network; one that bypasses federal oversight while cashing federal checks.

But this isn’t just defiance of the Trump administration. It’s a direct challenge to the mandate of the American people, who elected President Trump in large part because of his commitment to restoring transparency, choice, and accountability in vaccine policy.

These city and state leaders aren’t just resisting federal authority; they’re resisting the will of the voters. And they’re doing it with our tax dollars.

