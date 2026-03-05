Congress moved aggressively today on a slate of “kids online safety” bills, and the coordination between lawmakers, lobbyists and influencers was massive. Three major pieces of legislation that we’ve been watching closely advanced, each with significant implications for online privacy, parental rights, and the growing federal push toward age‑verification and digital‑identity systems.

The Senate Passes COPPA 2.0 (S. 836) Unanimously

The Senate passed S. 836, the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act, by unanimous consent.

The bill dramatically expands the original COPPA framework:

Extends protections to teens ages 13–16 , creating a new regulated category

Requires platforms to “reasonably determine” a user’s age

Restricts targeted advertising to minors

Imposes new data‑minimization and deletion requirements

Expands FTC enforcement authority and directs new rulemaking

The most consequential piece is the shift from “actual knowledge” to a constructive knowledge standard. In practice, platforms will need to know, not just guess, whether a user is a child, a teen, or an adult. How will they do that? Age verification or age estimation will be operationally necessary for every user.

This aligns directly with the FTC’s recent policy update encouraging platforms to collect children’s data for age verification without requiring parental consent, a major departure from COPPA’s original design.

The House Energy & Commerce Committee Advances the KIDS Act (H.R. 7757)

On the House side, the Energy & Commerce Committee held a markup on H.R. 7757, the Kids Internet and Digital Safety (KIDS) Act. After debate and amendments, the bill was reported to the full House on a 28–24 vote.

The KIDS Act is a sweeping omnibus that includes:

Platform‑level obligations to identify minors

Restrictions on content, recommendations, and messaging features

New parental tools and reporting requirements

Federal preemption of state laws

Expanded FTC enforcement authority

Like COPPA 2.0, the KIDS Act cannot function without platforms being able to reliably determine a user’s age. The bill assumes, and effectively requires, age‑verification infrastructure.

The App Store Accountability Act (H.R. 3149) Also Moves Forward

In the same markup, the committee advanced H.R. 3149, the App Store Accountability Act, on a 26–23 vote.

This bill targets app stores directly and would:

Require app stores to implement age‑verification systems

Mandate age‑based app classifications

Create new compliance and reporting obligations

Open the door to third‑party verification vendors

This is the same architecture being built in COPPA 2.0 and the KIDS Act, just routed through app stores instead of platforms.

More: App Store Accountability Act dilutes parental oversight of social media access

Today’s actions show a coordinated federal push toward:

Age‑based online access

Platform‑level age determination

App‑store‑level age verification

Expanded FTC authority

A unified federal framework for identifying minors online

Whether framed as privacy, safety, or parental empowerment, each bill relies on the same underlying requirement: platforms and app stores must know the ages of their users.

And with the FTC’s recent policy shift removing the parental‑consent barrier for age‑verification data collection, the legal pathway is now wide open.

Today wasn’t just about “protecting kids online.” It was about building the infrastructure that will govern identity, access, and data flows across the entire digital ecosystem. None of these policies will protect children from online harms. These force all Americans into a de facto Digital ID and remove all flexibility for families to use parental controls that work best for their specific needs and allows them to tailor controls based on age and maturity of their children.

We covered all of this in today’s livestream and the massive push by the GOP, “conservative” think tanks and organizations, and “conservative” influencers to implement these policies. Please watch the replay and share!



