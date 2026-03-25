Within the span of 48 hours this week, juries in two states delivered verdicts that will reshape the legal landscape for social media companies…and, if we are honest with ourselves, raise uncomfortable questions for parents too.

On Tuesday, a New Mexico jury ordered Meta to pay $375 million, finding the company misled consumers and enabled child sexual predators on Facebook and Instagram. On Wednesday, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and YouTube negligent in a landmark addiction case, awarding a 20-year-old woman $6 million after she testified that her compulsive use of social media beginning at age 6 (YouTube first, then Instagram at 9), contributed to depression, body dysmorphia, and a near-total withdrawal from real life. More punitive damages are yet to come.

Let’s be clear: Meta deserves every bit of accountability these verdicts impose. The evidence presented at trial was damning. Internal company documents showed executives knew their platforms were harming children and chose to say nothing. One memo revealed that 11-year-olds were four times more likely to return to Instagram than to competing apps, on a platform that officially bars anyone under 13. Another document, attributed to Mark Zuckerberg himself, discussed the importance of not alerting parents or teachers when teens used Facebook’s live video feature. The company engineered addiction in children and then lied to the public about what it knew. That is not a gray area.

We have done the experiment. We know these dangers exist. The evidence from the courtroom, the whistleblowers, and years of research all point to the same conclusion: these platforms were deliberately designed to capture young minds, keep them hooked, and profit from their attention; consequences be damned.

But Accountability Has to Be Honest

Here is the question that the courtroom cannot answer for us: How was a 6-year-old on YouTube unsupervised? How was a 9-year-old on Instagram, a platform that has always required users to be at least 13, without her parents’ knowledge or intervention?

This is not victim-blaming. Children are not at fault. The platforms are designed by armies of behavioral scientists and engineers to be irresistible, to adults as well as children. But at the ages of 6 and 9, a child’s access to a smartphone and its applications is not determined by the child. It is determined by the adults in the room.

The California plaintiff, known in court documents as KGM, testified that she was on social media “all day long” as a child. She described running to the bathroom at school to check her “likes.” She described withdrawing from friends and family. These are the signs of addiction; visible, documented, and ongoing. The law found that Meta and YouTube built the trap. But someone also handed the child the phone and left her alone with it.

None of this absolves the platforms. The legal theory at the heart of these cases, that the companies built defective products, knew they were defective, and concealed that knowledge, stands on solid ground. Meta hid internal research. It ignored its own engineers’ warnings. It actively targeted children it was supposedly barred from reaching. Parental failure does not erase corporate fraud.

The Litigation Flood Is Coming

What should concern all of us, beyond the individual verdicts, is what comes next. These are bellwether cases, meaning they are test runs designed to establish how juries respond before an avalanche of similar lawsuits follow. More than 40 state attorneys general have filed suits against Meta. Hundreds of families and school districts have cases pending. A federal trial involving consolidated claims from parents and school districts nationwide is set for later this year.

The legal strategy driving these cases is clever and worth understanding. Social media companies have historically been shielded from content-related liability by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects platforms from being treated as publishers of their users’ speech. Plaintiffs’ lawyers have found a lane around that shield by arguing they are not suing over content, but over product design; the infinite scroll, the autoplay, the push notifications, the algorithmic amplification of whatever keeps you clicking longest. Courts have so far allowed this framing to proceed, and this week’s juries bought it.

Critics, including legal commentators at Reason and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), have pointed out that this distinction between “design” and “content” is largely fictional. What makes social media addictive is the content users create and consume. Separating the two is a legal maneuver, not a factual description of how these platforms work. If this theory holds through appeals, it potentially opens every online platform to liability for how users feel about using it, an extraordinarily broad and destabilizing standard.

There is also something uncomfortable about the speed at which this litigation is expanding. When major jury verdicts create billion-dollar incentives and ready-made legal playbooks, personal injury lawyers will find plaintiffs. That is not cynicism, it is how mass tort litigation works, from asbestos to opioids to tobacco. Some of those campaigns produced genuine justice. Some produced settlements that enriched attorneys and left actual victims with modest checks. The social media wave will likely produce both.

The Answer Is Both/And, Not Either/Or

The verdict that matters most here is not the one the jury delivers; it is the one we as a society need to reach together. Meta lied and must pay. That is established. But we cannot build a healthier digital future for children by outsourcing the entire problem to plaintiffs’ lawyers and courtrooms.

Parents need to engage. The dangers of unmonitored social media for young children are no longer theoretical; they have been proven in open court, documented in internal company memos, and described by children themselves from the witness stand. We know what these platforms do. The experiment is over. Choosing to hand a young child a smartphone with unlimited social media access in 2026 is not a neutral act. It is a choice made with available information.

Platforms need to be honest and age verification is not the answer. Mandatory age verification sounds like a solution, but it is a surveillance architecture dressed up as child protection. To verify a user’s age, a platform must collect and store government-issued identity documents for hundreds of millions of people, creating honeypots of sensitive data that will inevitably be breached, sold, or subpoenaed. It hands authoritarian governments a ready-made tool for tracking citizens. And it has never been demonstrated to actually keep determined children off platforms. Age verification does not protect children; it creates a false sense of security while dismantling the privacy architecture that protects adults. What is actually required is ruthless internal honesty: stop engineering products designed to addict minors, stop suppressing your own safety research, and stop celebrating engagement metrics built on the attention of children you are not legally allowed to reach.

Policymakers need to legislate thoughtfully, not reactively. The remedies being sought in these cases mandatory age verification, restrictions on encrypted messaging carry their own risks to privacy and free speech. Kneejerk regulation written in the heat of a moral panic has a poor track record. Congress should take these verdicts as a mandate to do the hard work of crafting balanced standards, not as a green light to pass whatever sounds toughest.

This week’s verdicts are a reckoning, a long overdue signal that no company, no matter how large, gets to deceive consumers and exploit children without consequence. That is a good thing. But a reckoning is only the beginning. Accountability that stops at a corporate defendant misses half the story. The other half begins at home.

At Conservative Ladies of America, we are watching these cases closely and committed to bringing parents and citizens the tools, resources, and education they need to protect their children in an increasingly complex digital world. Because the first line of defense has always been…and must remain…the family.

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