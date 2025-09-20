Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs issued an Executive Order on Friday, September 19th, that directly contradicts the updated federal COVID vaccine guidelines set forth by the FDA and HHS under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The order authorizes the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) to issue a standing prescription for the 2025–2026 COVID vaccine, making it available to anyone aged 6 months and older, regardless of risk status, medical necessity, or federal recommendation.

The FDA’s guidance, based on current data and risk analysis, limits vaccine eligibility to seniors and those with underlying health conditions. The CDC, under RFK Jr.’s leadership, has rightly pulled back recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women, citing lack of benefit and potential risk.

Hobbs’ Executive Order blatantly ignores that. Instead, she leans on Big Pharma-aligned medical groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics and ACOG to justify blanket access. The standing order allows pharmacists to vaccinate anyone without a doctor’s evaluation or prescription, undermining the very principle of informed consent and individualized care.

🏛️ The Blue-State Bloc

Arizona joins a growing list of Democrat-led states that are pushing vaccine access beyond federal recommendations. These states have issued standing orders or emergency declarations to override federal guidance:

California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii – Members of the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA), promoting independent vaccine policy

Colorado – Public Health Order for universal access

Minnesota – Standing order issued

Illinois, New York, New Jersey – Executive actions expanding eligibility

Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Wisconsin – Regulatory or insurance mandates

Virginia, North Carolina, Connecticut – Standing orders for broader populations

These states are not following the science as they claim, they’re following a political agenda that prioritizes control over caution.

🧬 The Real Issue: Health Freedom vs. State Overreach

Under President Trump and RFK Jr., the federal government has taken a clear stance: COVID vaccines should be available to those who are considered to be “at risk”, not pushed on those who don’t. Hobbs’ order flips that logic on its head, creating a system where access is unlimited, oversight is minimal, and the burden falls on patients to opt out rather than opt in.

This isn’t just about Arizona. It’s about the growing divide between states that respect medical freedom and those that override it.

Florida stands as a powerful counterexample. Under Governor Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the state has consistently championed medical freedom, rejecting mandates, prioritizing informed consent, and resisting pressure from federal agencies. Their leadership has created a model where public health policy is rooted in transparency and individual rights, not political theater. As Arizona and other blue states move to override federal guidance, the hope is that more Republican-led states will follow Florida’s lead; restoring balance, respecting autonomy, and ensuring that citizens are never forced to navigate public health through coercion or confusion.

