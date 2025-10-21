While the Trump Administration works to end taxpayer subsidies for abortion, 21 blue-state attorneys general have rushed to Planned Parenthood’s defense…again.

This week, those states filed an amicus brief in the First Circuit Court of Appeals supporting Planned Parenthood Federation of America in PPFA v. Kennedy. The case challenges Section 71113 of the Trump Administration’s budget package, the “Big Beautiful Bill”, which temporarily blocks Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood for one year.

It’s a modest, common-sense pause designed to ensure taxpayer accountability and compliance with federal law. But you’d think it was the end of civilization, judging by the response from the abortion lobby and their allies in government.

The Road So Far

Back in July, a federal judge in Massachusetts, Obama appointee Indira Talwani, issued a Temporary Restraining Order blocking the Administration from enforcing the funding halt. She claimed Planned Parenthood would suffer “irreparable harm” if deprived of federal funds.

Translation: The abortion industry has grown so dependent on taxpayer money that even a short pause threatens its financial survival.

Now, as the case moves to the First Circuit, the same political machine is revving up. Twenty-one blue states, led by Massachusetts, California, and Washington, have filed a brief arguing that cutting Planned Parenthood’s Medicaid reimbursements would “harm public health” and “reduce access to care.”

The States’ Argument: Follow the Money

The brief reads like a press release straight out of Planned Parenthood’s headquarters. It warns of clinic closures, layoffs, longer wait times, and “disrupted” healthcare networks if the defund provision is allowed to stand.

These states aren’t defending “healthcare.” They’re defending their financial partnership with the abortion industry.

In their joint brief, these Democrat attorneys general frame the Trump Administration’s effort to redirect federal funds away from abortion providers as an “assault on healthcare.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said it plainly:

“The Trump Administration’s assault on healthcare, which includes reproductive care, knows no bounds… My fellow attorneys general and I have filed our own lawsuit against the provision, and we are now continuing to show our unyielding support for the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood.”

The same Democrat governors and attorneys general who constantly lecture about “equity” and “women’s access” are the ones cutting budgets for maternal care, crisis pregnancy programs, and adoption services, while fighting tooth and nail to preserve abortion subsidies and fund so-called “gender affirming care.”

These lawsuits prove that Planned Parenthood’s business model is built on and dependent upon taxpayer funding to survive.

This case isn’t just about abortion funding, it’s about power.

Every time the American people elect leaders who act to end taxpayer support for abortion, activist judges and Democrat attorneys general step in to override them. This is judicial activism in service of the abortion lobby.

As Senator Eric Schmitt rightly said:

“The Constitution vests Congress, not federal courts, with the Spending Power. Talwani has undermined the separation of powers by ordering the government to expend funds contrary to Congress’s expressed wishes.”

Now, entire state governments are joining that rebellion against constitutional order. From California to New York, from Illinois to Washington, these Democrat leaders are working to nullify federal policy, pledging to “backfill” Planned Parenthood’s lost federal funds with state dollars, even as their own budgets crumble under debt, crime, and illegal immigration.

They’ll cut police funding, neglect veterans, and ignore skyrocketing homelessness, but when Planned Parenthood calls, the checkbook comes out.

Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion provider. They perform hundreds of thousands of abortions every year; many funded, directly or indirectly, through Medicaid reimbursements and federal “family planning” grants.

Every dollar sent to Planned Parenthood is a dollar diverted from real women’s healthcare: prenatal care, fertility treatment, postpartum support, or adoption counseling.

This isn’t an “attack on healthcare.” It’s a moral and fiscal correction that is long overdue. Our government must stop forcing taxpayers to subsidize abortion providers who profit from taking innocent life.

So, What’s Next?

The First Circuit will now decide whether to uphold Judge Talwani’s injunction or allow the Administration to enforce the defunding provision. If the injunction stands, expect the Justice Department to appeal, and this could ultimately land before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the same coalition of Democrat states will continue to defy federal law, protect Planned Parenthood, and frame it all as “protecting healthcare.”

