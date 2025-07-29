Many Americans have no idea that if you or your child are injured by a vaccine, you can’t sue the manufacturer. In 1986 Congress granted immunity to Big Pharma through the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

The idea behind the law wasn’t entirely unreasonable. Vaccines are, like many medical products, “unavoidably unsafe” - a term the courts and the American Academy of Pediatrics have used. While most people receive vaccines with no problem, a small percentage suffer serious side effects, including permanent disability and even death.

So Congress created a safety net: the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), a separate court system designed to compensate victims “quickly and fairly.” Funds would come from a tax on each vaccine dose, not from the manufacturers themselves.

“But the VICP no longer functions to achieve its Congressional intent. Instead, the VICP has devolved into a morass of inefficiency, favoritism, and outright corruption as government lawyers and the Special Masters who serve as Vaccine Court judges prioritize the solvency of the HHS Trust Fund, over their duty to compensate victims.” HHS Secretary RFK Jr. on X

Instead of standing with families, the Vaccine Court today acts more like a shield for government agencies and pharmaceutical interests. Victims aren’t suing Pfizer or Moderna, they’re up against the Department of Health and Human Services, represented by the U.S. Department of Justice, in a court where:

There’s no discovery .

The rules of evidence don’t apply .

The “judges” (called Special Masters) are often former government lawyers.

The CDC’s own injury data is off-limits to victims’ attorneys.

And it often takes 5 to 10 years—if not longer—to resolve a claim.

Over 12,000 people have received compensation totaling $5.4 billion. That sounds like a lot until you realize how many meritorious claims have been denied or delayed for years, while families shoulder the burden of caring for severely disabled children.

Now, for the first time in decades, someone inside the system is speaking out.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced his intention to reform the VICP and return it to its original mission: compassion, fairness, and accountability. In his own words:

“I will not allow the VICP to continue to ignore its mandate and fail its mission of quickly and fairly compensating vaccine-injured individuals.”

This is a great move towards justice and transparency. If our government mandates vaccines - or recommends them as policy - it also has a moral obligation to take care of those who are harmed.

Working alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi, Kennedy is pledging to fix the institutional corruption and bureaucratic stonewalling that has plagued this program for decades.

Kennedy’s plan ties into broader legislative efforts, like Rep. Paul Gosar’s H.R. 4668 to end vaccine immunity and Rep. Thomas Massie’s PREP Act repeal (H.R. 4388).

In recent years many people have been irreparably harmed by rushed vaccines that had not undergone the appropriate tests and trials. Many Americans were forced to get a jab to keep their jobs or attend school. This announcement from RFK Jr. is a step in the right direction. However, we must not overlook the damage that has already been done…to individuals, families, and our trust in public health institutions. Thousands are still living with the consequences of adverse reactions, and many have been left without support, answers, or accountability. While RFK Jr.’s commitment to reforming the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program is encouraging, it must be accompanied by full transparency, proper data access, and a willingness to hold both government agencies and pharmaceutical companies responsible when they fail the American people.

We’ll be following this story closely and will keep you updated as new developments unfold. In the meantime, we’d love to hear your thoughts—drop a comment below and join the conversation. If you found this important, click the share button to help spread the word and keep others informed.

Share

Stand with Us

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit fighting for faith, family, and freedom. Your support powers bold advocacy, grassroots action, and truth-driven content.

👉 Donate or Subscribe Today. Thank you!

DONATE