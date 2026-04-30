Yesterday, with the April 30th deadline looming, the House passed a FISA Section 702 reauthorization under a closed rule, again blocking every warrant amendment, but this time with a major twist: leadership attached the Anti‑CBDC Surveillance State Act to the bill. The move appears to have been used as leverage to flip conservative holdouts, even as the underlying surveillance authority remains unchanged and the Senate is already signaling it may strip the CBDC ban entirely.

What Passed and Why It Matters

The House voted to extend Section 702, the authority that allows the government to collect Americans’ communications without a warrant whenever they interact with a foreign target. The bill still contains no warrant requirement for U.S. citizen queries, despite years of documented abuses and a federal court ruling that these searches violate the Fourth Amendment.

But this time, House leadership added something new: a full statutory prohibition on a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The CBDC ban is a meaningful protection as it blocks the Federal Reserve from issuing, testing, or implementing a digital dollar that could be used as a financial surveillance tool. It also prevents the Fed from outsourcing a CBDC through intermediaries.

That is a real win. But it also appears to have been used as leverage to secure votes for a FISA extension that otherwise would have failed.

The 22 Republicans Who Voted NO

Twenty‑two Republicans held the line and voted against extending warrantless surveillance:

Barrett (MI), Biggs (AZ), Boebert (CO), Brecheen (OK), Burchett (TN), Burlison (MO), Crane (AZ), Downing (MT), Fulcher (ID), Gosar (AZ), Harrigan (NC), Harris (MD), Kennedy (UT), Knott (NC), Luna (FL), Mace (SC), Massie (KY), Onder (MO), Perry (PA), Rose (TN), Roy (TX), Rulli (OH).

Rep. Thomas Massie, who also sponsors the Surveillance Accountability Act we told you about last week, summarized the vote:

“The House passed FISA Section 702 renewal yesterday. I voted NO.

This was a Uni‑Party vote in favor of unchecked government surveillance without adequate warrants or accountability.”

These members deserve credit for consistency. They opposed warrantless surveillance before the CBDC ban was added, and they opposed it after.

The Strategy Behind the Vote

The CBDC ban is good policy. It protects Americans from a programmable, trackable, centrally controlled digital currency, something that would plug directly into the broader identity‑verification and surveillance architecture being built through the SAVE Act, digital ID initiatives, and federal‑state data‑sharing systems we have been telling you about for months.

But attaching it to a FISA extension under a closed rule is a strategic choice. It forces members to vote for both or neither. It also shields leadership from having to allow a clean up‑or‑down vote on the CBDC ban by itself, where it would likely pass overwhelmingly.

And now the bill heads to the Senate where leadership has already indicated the CBDC ban is “unlikely to survive.” If the Senate strips it, the House will face a take‑it‑or‑leave‑it choice on FISA with no CBDC protection attached.

Thune called the anti-CBDC measure a 'no-go' for the Senate, suggesting they may return the bill to the House. As reported by Roll Call

This is why process matters and transparency matters. And this is why citizens must pay attention not only to what passes, but how it passes.

The Bigger Picture: The “Web of Legislation”

Whether we are talking about:

FISA 702 (communications surveillance)

CBDCs (financial surveillance)

SAVE Act (identity surveillance)

Digital ID wallets (credential surveillance)

Age‑verification mandates (behavioral surveillance)

…it is all part of the same structural trend. Each piece arrives with a reasonable justification. Each piece connects to the next. And each piece expands the government’s ability to monitor, track, and control the daily life of ordinary Americans.

The CBDC ban is a meaningful firewall but only if it survives the Senate.

What’s Next?

The bill moves to the Senate, where the CBDC ban is at real risk of being removed. If that happens, the House will be asked to pass a clean FISA extension with no warrant requirement and no CBDC protection.

This is the moment for citizens to act.

Call Your Senators

Tell them:

Keep the CBDC ban in the bill.

GET A WARRANT!! Add a warrant requirement for U.S. person queries.

Stop extending surveillance authorities without real reform. US Senate Phone List: https://www.senate.gov/general/resources/pdf/senators_phone_list.pdf



The Solution Is Still “We the People”

Our constitutional rights do not defend themselves. They depend on citizens who are willing to speak up, engage, and hold their elected officials accountable. The surveillance state grows when the public is silent. It shrinks when the public pays attention.

The most powerful force in American self‑government is not Congress.

It is not the White House.

It is YOU and me.

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Join us today at 3PM ET/12PM PT for our weekly livestream - we will be discussing the FISA extension, the CBDC ban, and the movement in the Senate.





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