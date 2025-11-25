I recently shared about the growing trend of states adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism and embedding it into law in ways that blur the line between hateful conduct and protected speech. What I warned would happen at the federal level has now arrived, faster than even I expected.

On November 20th, Representative Randy Fine (R-FL) introduced H.R. 6186, a federal bill that follows the same pattern we’ve seen in Florida, Texas, Wisconsin, and dozens of other states: using the broad IHRA definition of antisemitism as a tool for federal enforcement in schools, colleges, and universities.

Once again, the language looks harmless. Once again, the intentions are framed as compassion. And once again, the real-world consequences are a direct threat to the First Amendment.

Rep. Randy Fine has a long legislative history of pushing antisemitism-related speech measures in Florida, and H.R. 6186 is a direct continuation of that trajectory. Back in 2019, Fine sponsored HB 741, the first major bill in Florida to codify an expansive definition of antisemitism into the state’s education discrimination policies. At the bill signing, he said, “In a time where open anti-Semites are celebrated in some corners of Washington, I am proud that Florida has chosen to move in a different direction and tackle this scourge head-on with ground-breaking legislation. By requiring that Florida’s public education systems treat anti-Semitism the same way as they treat racism, we send an unambiguous message that Jewish children will be protected from those who would discriminate against or maliciously target them.” Fine went on to champion HB 187 in 2024, which required Florida’s K–12 schools, colleges, and universities to use the IHRA definition, not only its definition but also its examples, when determining whether conduct or speech constituted discrimination or harassment. Together, these laws established a framework in Florida that blurs the line between protecting students and policing speech. H.R. 6186 simply carries that same model to the federal level.

What H.R. 6186 Actually Does

The bill requires the Department of Education to use the IHRA definition of antisemitism, including all its “contemporary examples,” when determining whether discrimination has occurred under federal civil-rights laws related to education programs.

This is the same framework I warned about in my previous post, now proposed as binding federal guidance.

The IHRA definition is not the problem. The examples attached to it are.

They include statements such as:

Criticizing Israeli government policies

Comparing Israeli policies to other governments, including Nazi Germany

Calling the State of Israel a racist endeavor

These are political opinions. They may be offensive. They may be wrong. But they are absolutely protected speech under the First Amendment.

Under H.R. 6186, however, these opinions may now be treated as evidence of “antisemitic intent” when schools or universities investigate harassment or discrimination complaints.

That is how viewpoint policing begins.

The Dangerous Shift From Conduct to Perception

Like the state bills, H.R. 6186 makes a subtle but critical shift:

It redefines discrimination as something that can be inferred from speech alone — even when no conduct, no targeted behavior, and no actual harassment has occurred.

A student who posts a controversial opinion online could suddenly find themselves the subject of an investigation. A professor who shares an article that criticizes Israeli policy could face disciplinary action. An administrator who fails to punish unpopular political speech could be accused of allowing a “hostile environment.”

The standard becomes perception, not behavior.

Interpretation, not intent.

Ideology, not action.

And every American should see this for what it is: a direct threat to free expression.

If the government can label certain political views as discriminatory, it can punish those views—whether it claims to or not.

The Chilling Effect Is the Point

Some lawmakers will argue that this bill “does not infringe on First Amendment rights.” That sentence appears in almost every bill of this kind.

But here’s the reality:

You do not have to criminalize speech to silence it. You only have to make people afraid to say it.

When students know that criticizing a foreign government could trigger an investigation, many will stay quiet.

When teachers know that discussing Middle East policy could jeopardize their jobs, they will self-censor.

When administrators know that failing to punish political speech could cost them federal funding, they will crack down hard.

The censorship doesn’t come from the law itself, it comes from the fear created by it.

And that chilling effect is exactly what unconstitutional speech codes are designed to do.

Let me be clear, as I’ve said repeatedly: antisemitic violence, threats, and harassment are wrong and should be dealt with swiftly and strongly.

But we already have laws, federal laws, that address all of that.

We do not need new speech codes.

We do not need international definitions.

We do not need vague standards that turn administrators into speech police.

The answer to hateful ideas is better ideas, not the government deciding which opinions are too offensive for public debate.

Congress Has a Duty to Protect Free Speech

H.R. 6186 crosses a bright constitutional line.

It doesn’t expand security.

It doesn’t strengthen enforcement of actual threats.

It doesn’t protect Jewish students from violence or harassment.

What it does do is invite the federal government into the business of determining which ideas are acceptable, and which ones are punishable.

That is not civil rights.

That is censorship.

And if Congress adopts this standard for one group, they can and will apply it to others. We have already seen this applied to specific groups in many states.

Once “discriminatory intent” can be inferred from speech, every political view becomes subject to federal review.

Where We Go From Here

We are in a cultural moment where “hate speech” is being invoked as justification for rewriting the First Amendment. We saw the White House and DOJ respond to the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk with renewed calls for “hate speech laws.” We are seeing legislators at every level rush to show they are “doing something.”

But “doing something” cannot mean sacrificing foundational liberties.

Not now. Not ever.

Over the last four years, I’ve watched these frameworks grow quietly at the state level, and now, at the federal level, with almost no public debate.

Conservatives must be consistent:

We oppose antisemitism.

We oppose racism.

We oppose all genuine discrimination.

But we do not hand government the power to police opinions.

Our republic cannot survive that trade.

