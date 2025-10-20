Conservative Ladies of America

Jeanette W
8h

Portland...is not the Portland that was safe during Vietnam protests.. Portland police responded on PSU campus..

There were homeless as there has always been.. there.. there was a hotel on 12th near alder of homeless men, often drunk. The nearby churches were not in fear of them as they are now ... of present day homeless.

There was the same for women just blocks away.. the makeshift outside in clinic for addicts and alcoholics as well as those seeking medical help faction tonkeep the peace. Iregon taxpayers shpuld moy endure those costs... who had no insurance..

There were not paid for demonstrators as there are now on the streets to drive agendas.. and making homeless look bad.. as if thats their focus, using homeless as pawns for their causes..

Paid demonstrators need to identify themselves .. as to put appropriate responsibility for any infighting of property damage as they insite that behavior and accept the cost of what it takes as they lead citizens and non paid demonstrators who engage innfolliwing their direction and suit..when being monitored by police, security guards ir any

