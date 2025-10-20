Photo Credit: @honeybadgemom on X/C.K. Bouferrache

Today, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the federal government’s emergency motion to stay a district court temporary restraining order, clearing the way for President Trump to federalize 200 Oregon National Guard members to protect federal personnel and property at the Lindquist ICE facility.

The stay signals the appellate court’s recognition that the President likely acted within his statutory authority under 10 U.S.C. § 12406(3), which allows Guard deployment when local authorities fail to enforce federal law. The panel emphasized a “highly deferential” standard to the Executive Branch’s judgment, underscoring the limits of judicial interference in matters of federal authority.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield responded as expected, calling the ruling “dangerous” and urging the full Ninth Circuit to act en banc to vacate the majority’s order. Rayfield emphasized the safety of National Guard members while warning of the broader implications of unilateral federal action, highlighting the tension between West Coast Democrat leadership and the federal government.

“Today’s ruling, if allowed to stand, would give the president unilateral power to put Oregon soldiers on our streets with almost no justification. We are on a dangerous path in America.” ~ AG Dan Rayfield

However, this ruling is a critical step toward restoring law and order in Portland, where years of Antifa-led chaos, riots, and assaults on officers and journalists have gone largely unchecked. The city’s lawlessness has been enabled, and in some cases encouraged, by state and local leaders who prioritize political ideology over public safety.

While the federal deployment still faces legal and political pushback, the Ninth Circuit’s decision reinforces the principle that the President has the authority, and obligation, to intervene when local governments fail to protect federal property and uphold the law.

While we welcome any step toward restoring law and order in Portland, this ruling will almost certainly escalate tensions between Democrat governors and the federal government. The question now is how far blue-state leaders are willing to go to resist federal authority and what that means for the rule of law in America’s most unstable cities. We’d love to hear your thoughts — do you believe this will bring peace back to Portland, or push us deeper into political division?

