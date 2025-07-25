Today marks a major victory for the Second Amendment and all Americans who cherish their constitutional rights. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals struck down California’s ammunition background check law, declaring it unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. This landmark ruling isn’t just a win for Californians—it sends a powerful message to anti-gun lawmakers and activists across the country.

The case, Rhode v. Bonta, challenged a law that forced gun owners to undergo background checks every single time they purchased ammunition, often accompanied by fees, delays, and complex restrictions on where and how ammo could be bought. The court ruled that these burdens violate the fundamental right to “keep and bear arms,” a right that includes the ability to acquire ammunition without unreasonable government interference.

What makes this ruling so significant is its grounding in the Supreme Court’s 2022 Bruen decision. Under Bruen, any modern gun regulation must be consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation. The Ninth Circuit found that California’s law has no historical analogue. The government simply cannot justify recurring, universal restrictions and fees on ammunition purchases as lawful under the Constitution.

This decision sets a critical legal precedent. It strengthens the constitutional protections for gun owners and provides a strong legal basis to challenge similar laws in other states. Already, many states have introduced or enacted laws that impose excessive fees, background checks, or other barriers to purchasing firearms and ammunition. Those laws now face serious constitutional questions in light of this ruling.

For Second Amendment supporters everywhere, today’s decision is a reminder that our rights are not negotiable. It’s a victory for every individual who values the right to protect themselves, their families, and their homes without unnecessary government roadblocks.

But the fight is far from over. Anti-gun politicians and activists will undoubtedly seek new ways to restrict lawful firearm ownership, hoping to find loopholes or new strategies that skirt this ruling. That’s why it’s more important than ever to stay informed, stay engaged, and continue to support leaders who will defend our rights in legislatures and courts alike.

We celebrate this significant win and recommit ourselves to the ongoing fight for liberty, personal responsibility, and self-defense. We will continue to push back against government overreach and stand firm for the Second Amendment.

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE

Thank you for standing with us.