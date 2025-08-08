On August 7, President Trump signed one of the boldest executive orders of his presidency to date: a direct strike at the heart of the politicized banking practices that have quietly targeted conservative Americans for years.

If you’re a Trump supporter, a gun owner, a Christian, or you’ve ever used “MAGA” in a Venmo memo - this was for you.

For too long, banks and federal regulators have been using so-called “reputation risk” to justify denying financial services to law-abiding Americans and small businesses based on nothing more than their political beliefs, religious views, or lawful activities like firearm sales or donations to conservative causes.

This executive order puts a hard stop to that discrimination.

What This Executive Order Does:

Bans “politicized or unlawful debanking” — no more shutting down accounts or denying loans because someone shops at Bass Pro, supports Trump, or owns a gun store.

Directs federal agencies like the SBA and bank regulators to: Eliminate “reputation risk” rules that allowed this discrimination. Identify and reinstate individuals and businesses wrongfully debanked. Investigate and penalize financial institutions that participated in these practices.

Orders the Treasury Department to create a plan to eliminate politicized banking at all levels of government.

This is not just about banking. This is about the left’s ongoing war against political dissent. When they can shut you out of the financial system, they can shut you out of society.

Remember “Operation Chokepoint”? That was the Obama-era scheme where federal regulators quietly pressured banks to blacklist entire industries they didn’t like, such as firearms dealers and conservative nonprofits.

This executive order ends that legacy once and for all.

