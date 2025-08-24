Just a few days ago we saw Democrat leaders like Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu puff out their chests and defiantly push back against Attorney General Pam Bondi’s demand to end sanctuary policies. And now, if you live in a sanctuary state or city, there’s news you need to know: a federal judge in San Francisco just handed those leaders a huge victory, one that could make it even harder to enforce the rule of law.

Last night, August 22nd, U.S. District Judge William Orrick, an Obama appointee, extended an injunction blocking the Trump administration from withholding federal funds from sanctuary jurisdictions. This ruling ties directly to Bondi’s August 5 letter to 32 states, counties, and cities demanding compliance with federal immigration enforcement or risk losing funding (and even facing potential criminal charges).

Judge Orrick ruled that Executive Orders 14,159 and 14,218, along with Bondi’s February 5 “Sanctuary Jurisdictions Directives,” were unconstitutional. His reasoning?

“The challenged sections of Executive Orders 14,159 and 14,218, and the executive actions that have parroted them threaten to withhold all federal funding from the plaintiffs as sanctuary jurisdictions if they do not adapt their policies and practices to conform with the Trump administration’s preferences. That coercive threat… is unconstitutional.”

The ruling expands protection to more than 30 additional cities and counties added to the lawsuit on August 5…the same day Bondi sent her letters.

The injunction even blocks funding conditions tied to HUD’s Continuum of Care and Community Development Block Grants. Orrick ruled there’s no legal connection between those grants and immigration enforcement:

“Whether that condition applies to the receipt of the grant funds or to their use is immaterial: the effect is to coerce jurisdictions into changing their local policies to adhere to federal ones.”

This is a major win for sanctuary jurisdictions like California, Washington, Boston, and Chicago. This ruling says the Trump administration can’t legally cut their federal funding for refusing to cooperate with ICE detainers or limiting information-sharing. Similar cases, like one in Illinois, have already leaned on the Tenth Amendment to protect these policies. Now Orrick’s ruling strengthens that precedent.

Expect more lawsuits. Just days before this ruling, 21 Democratic state attorneys general filed suit against Bondi’s threats tied to Victims of Crime Act grants. Leaders like Ferguson, who brags about beating Trump 55 times in court during his first administration, are already gearing up for another round of litigation. And with this ruling in hand, they’ve got momentum.

What’s Next

Make no mistake: this is a setback for Bondi and the Trump administration, but it’s not the end of the fight. Bondi has already claimed smaller wins, like Louisville’s mayor caving and dropping sanctuary policies after her threats. She could still pursue investigations or other enforcement tools.

As predicted, the courts are proving to be tough hurdles. The left knows this, and they’re using every legal lever to keep sanctuary policies alive.

Julie Barrett

Conservative Ladies of America

