June 18, 2025

Today, we celebrate a major victory for common sense, parental rights, and the protection of children. The United States Supreme Court has upheld Tennessee’s law banning so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors. In a 6–3 decision, the Court ruled that the state has the constitutional authority to prohibit puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children under 18 when used for the purpose of gender transition.

In 2023, Tennessee passed a law known as SB1. This law prohibits doctors from prescribing or administering puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors if the intent is to help a child "identify" as the opposite sex. But — and this is crucial — the law still allows these same medications for other legitimate medical purposes, like treating early puberty or certain birth defects. So this isn’t about banning necessary medication. It’s about how and why it's being used.

A group of transgender-identifying minors, their parents, and a doctor filed a lawsuit, claiming the law violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. They argued that denying these treatments to transgender youth was unconstitutional discrimination.

TODAY the Supreme Court flat-out rejected that claim.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, said the law does not discriminate based on sex or transgender status. Instead, it distinguishes between different medical uses and applies only to minors, who are not considered capable of giving informed consent to such life-altering decisions.

In the Court’s words, Tennessee's law is “rationally related” to the state’s interest in protecting the health and welfare of children. That’s a legal way of saying: the law makes sense, and it’s not unconstitutional.

This is a HUGE deal!

Because this decision sets the precedent that states can and should protect children from irreversible medical procedures pushed under the banner of “gender-affirming care.” It affirms what many of us have been saying for years: kids need time to grow, mature, and develop — without being fast-tracked into a lifetime of medicalization.

This ruling also reinforces the authority of states to act in the best interest of their citizens, especially when it comes to safeguarding children from experimental treatments with long-term consequences.

As expected, Justices Sotomayor, Jackson, and Kagan dissented. They argued that the law discriminates based on sex and transgender identity. But the majority was clear: the law targets what is being treated, not who is being treated.

In other words, any child — regardless of identity — is barred from receiving puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones for the purpose of gender transition. That’s not discrimination. That’s a policy decision rooted in science, medical ethics, and child protection.

A win for children. This is a win for parents. A win for truth.

Let’s be clear: children should not be making life-altering medical decisions under the influence of social media trends and activist ideology. And doctors should not be encouraged — or legally protected — to carry out such treatments without long-term data or informed consent.

We applaud the Court’s decision and commend Tennessee for leading the charge. More states are following suit, and now they have the Supreme Court’s green light to move forward.

The battle to protect our children is far from over, but today we pause and give thanks for this important victory.

