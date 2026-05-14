BREAKING NEWS: Today the Supreme Court issued its order in Danco Laboratories v. Louisiana. While most headlines focus on a single line: the Court allowed mail‑order access to mifepristone to continue, for now; what didn’t make the headlines is the part every citizen should understand: the blistering dissents from Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, and their warning that a growing network of “shield law” states is actively blocking other states from enforcing their own laws.

This case is no longer just about abortion pills, it’s about interstate conflict, federal criminal law, and a new legal reality where states are openly refusing to cooperate with one another.

Let’s break down what happened…

The Court’s Order: A Quick Overview

The majority issued a short, unsigned order granting a stay. That means:

The FDA’s 2023 rules allowing mail‑order abortion pills , telehealth prescribing , and pharmacy dispensing remain in place.

Louisiana’s challenge to those rules is paused while the Fifth Circuit continues its review.

The Court gave no written explanation for its decision.

But the dissents…they tell a very different story.

Justice Thomas: “This is a Criminal Enterprise”

Justice Clarence Thomas’s dissent is blunt.

He argues that the manufacturers of mifepristone are seeking protection for lost profits from conduct that violates federal criminal law, specifically the Comstock Act, an 1873 statute that prohibits mailing or shipping abortion‑inducing drugs.

Thomas points out:

Manufacturers ship mifepristone to pharmacies.

Pharmacies then ship it directly to consumers, including into states where abortion is illegal.

Louisiana reports nearly 1,000 abortions per month occurring through mailed pills.

Thomas’s core argument is simple:

If the underlying conduct is illegal under federal law, the Court should not protect the profits generated by it.

Justice Thomas would have denied the stay outright.

Justice Alito: A Coordinated System Designed to Evade State Law

Justice Samuel Alito’s dissent is longer, sharper, and aimed squarely at what he sees as a post‑Dobbs workaround designed to nullify state abortion bans.

His key points:

1. Louisiana banned abortion, but abortions increased

After Dobbs, Louisiana enacted one of the strongest abortion bans in the country.

Yet, according to the evidence cited in the dissent, abortions in Louisiana now exceed pre‑Dobbs levels.

How? Through online providers, out‑of‑state prescribers, and mail‑order pharmacies.

2. Shield laws are blocking Louisiana from enforcing its own laws

This is the part most Americans have never heard about.

Several states, including New York, Massachusetts, California, Washington, and others, have passed “shield laws” that:

Protect abortion providers from prosecution by other states.

Refuse to honor subpoenas from states where abortion is illegal.

Block extradition requests for providers who mail abortion pills into those states.

Prohibit state agencies from cooperating with investigations from pro‑life states.

Alito cites a real example:

New York’s governor publicly refused to extradite a doctor accused of sending abortion pills into Louisiana.

This is unprecedented. States are now openly defying one another’s criminal laws.

3. The FDA’s actions enabled the mail‑order system

Alito argues that:

For 20 years, mifepristone required in‑person dispensing .

In 2021, the FDA stopped enforcing that requirement.

In 2023, the FDA formally removed it, after the Biden Administration pledged to “use every lever” to preserve abortion access.

He notes that even the HHS Secretary admitted the FDA gave inadequate safety consideration to the 2023 changes.

4. The manufacturers failed to show “irreparable harm”

To get a stay, applicants must show they’ll suffer harm that cannot be undone.

Alito says:

They operated for years under the old rules.

They can operate under them again.

Lost sales in states where abortion is illegal do not count as irreparable harm.

His conclusion:

The Court is protecting a system designed to circumvent state law, and the applicants have shown no legal basis for emergency relief.

What Citizens Need to Understand About Shield Laws

This case exposes a new legal landscape that most Americans are not aware of.

Shield laws create a two‑tiered legal system

In shield‑law states:

Providers can prescribe abortion pills to women in states where abortion is illegal.

They can mail those pills across state lines.

They are protected from prosecution, subpoenas, civil lawsuits, and extradition.

States are no longer cooperating with one another

Historically, states honored each other’s criminal processes, even when they disagreed politically.

Shield laws break that norm.

A doctor in New York can violate Louisiana law, and Louisiana has no way to compel cooperation from New York authorities.

This is creating direct interstate conflict

We now have:

States where abortion is illegal.

States where abortion is legal.

And states where abortion providers are legally protected while helping residents of other states violate their own laws.

This is not a theoretical dispute; it is happening right now, at scale, through telehealth and mail‑order distribution.

The Supreme Court has not yet addressed the constitutionality of shield laws

This case didn’t require the Court to rule on shield laws directly.

But the dissents make clear that the fight is coming.

Why This Case Matters Beyond Abortion

Even if someone is not focused on abortion policy, the implications are enormous:

Federalism: Can states refuse to cooperate with each other’s criminal laws?

Interstate commerce: Can one state legally protect businesses that ship prohibited products into another?

Federal criminal law: Does the Comstock Act still apply and if so, to whom?

Separation of powers: How far can the FDA go in rewriting long‑standing safety rules?

The majority avoided these questions, but the dissents did not.

What this case ultimately exposes is a deeper shift in American governance, one that goes far beyond abortion policy. We are watching, in real time, the emergence of a surveillance‑state paradox: states demanding access to data, cooperation, and cross‑border enforcement when it serves their interests, while other states build legal firewalls to block that very access. Shield laws are not just about protecting providers; they are about controlling information, refusing subpoenas, walling off digital records, and preventing one state from seeing what happens inside another’s borders.

This is federalism under strain, an interstate standoff where technology erases borders faster than the law can redraw them. Whether the issue is abortion pills, digital IDs, parental rights, or online safety, the same question keeps resurfacing: who gets to govern behavior that happens everywhere and nowhere at once? That is the surveillance‑state story, and this case is one of its clearest illustrations yet.

This case is not over. It is the opening chapter of a much larger legal battle over state sovereignty, federal authority, and the future of interstate enforcement.

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