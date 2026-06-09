A new federal deal is taking shape in Washington, DC, and all Americans, especially parents, need to pay attention.

Axios reported yesterday that the White House is negotiating with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to pair federal preemption of state AI laws with a sweeping legislative package that includes the Senate version of the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), the NO FAKES Act, and federal age verification requirements. The deal is being framed as “protecting kids online.” But what it actually does is hand the federal government unprecedented control over how Americans access and participate in online life.

This is not a new idea; it’s a repackaged one.

Back in March, Blackburn released a 291-page discussion draft called the TRUMP AMERICA AI Act, a sprawling framework that bundled KOSA, the NO FAKES Act, the GUARD Act, age verification mandates, and a repeal of Section 230 into a single national AI governance structure. At the time, it lacked White House backing and went nowhere. What Axios reported is that the same package is now being negotiated directly with the White House, with Blackburn as the lead architect. The vehicle changed, but the contents did not.

So what’s actually in this deal?

Age Verification as Government Gatekeeper

The age verification component is the one parents should scrutinize most carefully. Proponents will say it’s about keeping kids off adult content. What it actually creates is a federal checkpoint at the door of the internet that requires every user to prove their identity before accessing lawful speech online.

Think about what that means in practice. To access a platform, you would be required to submit personal information such as a government ID, biometric data, or some equivalent, to a third-party verification system. That data gets collected, stored, and potentially shared. The infrastructure built to verify your child’s age is the same infrastructure that can be used to monitor, track, and profile every American online. This isn’t hypothetical. We’ve watched this pattern play out at the state level, from Louisiana’s LA Wallet to the growing market dominance of a handful of private age verification vendors now embedded in state law.

Federal age verification doesn’t solve the problem; it nationalizes the surveillance architecture.

KOSA: Government Decides What’s Safe

The Senate version of KOSA (the version Blackburn is pushing) imposes a “duty of care” on platforms to prevent a broad list of harms to minors, including anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and “compulsive use.” Platforms would be required to modify their algorithmic systems, restrict notifications, and restructure how content is delivered to users with federal regulators and state attorneys general empowered to enforce compliance.

The question parents should be asking is this: who decides what content is harmful to your child? Not you. The bill puts that determination in the hands of platforms operating under federal legal pressure, and ultimately, federal regulators. The government isn’t protecting your child, it’s substituting its judgment for yours.

The Trade That Makes It Work

Here’s what makes this deal structurally interesting…and dangerous. The White House wants federal preemption of state AI laws. The tech industry wants it badly enough to accept the regulatory burden of KOSA and age verification to get it. Blackburn gets her March framework enacted through the back door of a White House negotiation.

Everyone at the table gets something. Parents and children are not at the table.

Blackburn’s office was careful to say this is “subject-matter preemption,” not a blanket override of all state AI and child safety laws. This is an important distinction that deserves scrutiny in the actual legislative text, which has not been finalized. It’s a caveat worth watching, not taking at face value.

The timeline is tight. August recess in an election year is weeks away, and Axios noted that passage remains an uphill climb. But the infrastructure thesis that has guided our work here at CLA has always been this: the deals that shape long-term surveillance architecture rarely get their own press conference. They get attached to bills about protecting children.

This is one of those moments. Watch it closely.

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Want the deeper background? Read our analysis of [Blackburn’s TRUMP AMERICA AI Act], [how age verification becomes surveillance infrastructure], and [why KOSA’s duty of care puts government in the parenting chair].

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