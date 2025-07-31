BREAKING: Trump’s DOJ Cracks Down on Woke School Discrimination

On July 29, 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi, issued a bold directive that has major implications for schools, colleges, and even some private institutions across the country.

This memo from the Department of Justice reaffirms what the law has always said, but what too many schools have blatantly ignored:

Programs receiving federal funding may not discriminate based on race, sex, or gender identity.

That includes public schools, charter schools, universities, and any private institution that receives federal grants or funding.

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division made clear that so-called "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" programs cannot override the Constitution or civil rights law.

Here’s what this means:

🚫 No more “affinity groups” or school programs that separate students by race or gender identity (ie: BIPOC, LGBTQ clubs)

🚫 No more compelled pronoun usage, or punishing students for declining to participate in gender ideology

🚫 No more race- or sex-based discipline policies, grading systems, or hiring preferences

🚫 No more biological boys on girls’ sports teams or in girls’ bathrooms.

These woke policies, often framed as “equity” or “inclusion,” are now being called out for what they are: discriminatory and illegal.

The DOJ has made it clear that violations of Title VI (race, color, national origin) and Title IX (sex and gender identity) will not be tolerated in any program that receives federal money.

If a school, district, or college is found to be in violation of this memo, they could face:

Loss of federal funding

Federal civil rights investigations

Legal action by the Department of Justice

This memo shows that the DOJ is ramping up their compliance enforcement and gives parents powerful leverage to push back on radical DEI agendas and restore fairness, privacy, and constitutional rights in education.

