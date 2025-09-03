The battle over medical freedom in America just became crystal clear: two very different paths are emerging coast to coast.

This morning in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the creation of a new MAHA Commission (Make America Healthy Again) chaired by First Lady Casey DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins. Alongside Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, DeSantis confirmed that all vaccine mandates in the state are officially ending.

Ladapo didn’t mince words:

“Every last one is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery! Who am I as a government or anyone else, to tell you what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your CHILD should put in their body? I don’t have that right. Your body is a gift from God.”

The Florida MAHA Commission will work to restore trust in medicine, promote transparency and accountability, encourage healthy living, and prioritize parental choice. It brings together state leaders, healthcare experts, and professionals in nutrition, family practice, and vaccine safety — all focused on empowering families, not government mandates.

This aligns closely with the goals of the federal GRACE Act, proposed by Rep. Greg Steube last week, which aims to protect parental rights in medical decisions for minors nationwide. The bill simply says: if an educational institution wants federal education dollars, it must honor a parent’s right to claim a religious exemption from vaccine requirements. No documentation, no loopholes, no bureaucratic hoops. Just a recognition of the First Amendment.

This matters because 46 states already respect religious exemptions. But in four states, parents are stripped of that choice, and children are punished for their family’s faith. The GRACE Act corrects that injustice.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, governors Bob Ferguson, Gavin Newsom, and Tina Kotek have announced the West Coast Health Alliance, claiming they are stepping in to protect “science” after what they describe as the Trump administration’s undermining of the CDC. Their press release is blunt:

But here’s what this really means for families in Washington, Oregon, and California: more government control, more bureaucracy, and a return to top-down mandates from unelected officials and activist medical organizations — the same groups that often push Big Pharma’s agenda. While Florida, and many other states are working to give citizens medical freedom and empower parents, the West Coast Alliance is positioning itself as the authority over yours and your child’s health decisions.

The contrast couldn’t be starker:

Florida : Medical freedom, parental choice, and state-level commissions focused on transparency, accountability, and healthy living.

West Coast: Centralized control, bureaucratic oversight, and alignment with activist medical groups that have repeatedly undermined parental rights.

The developments in Florida and on the West Coast highlight just how sharply divided America has become when it comes to public health policy. One region is prioritizing transparency, innovation, and evidence-based reforms that empower individuals and communities. The other is consolidating control under state bureaucracies and activist organizations, asserting authority over medical guidance and public health decisions. This coast-to-coast divergence isn’t just about vaccines — it’s a preview of how states will shape the future of health, science, and governance in a country increasingly split on who sets the rules.

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a grassroots 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to educating, empowering, and equipping citizens to understand the issues that impact their families, communities, and freedoms. Your contribution helps us continue this mission and stay independent, bringing you the truth without compromise. Please consider supporting our work by upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation today! Thank you!

DONATE