This week Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia renewed and expanded the Cascadia Innovation Corridor, a regional partnership originally formed between Washington and B.C. in 2016. At first glance, it may sound like simple cooperation for the good of the Pacific Northwest. But beneath the surface lies a far more ambitious agenda, one that quietly blurs the line between U.S. state authority and international policymaking.

What the Agreement Does

The Memorandum of Reaffirmation commits all three governments to coordinate on:

Housing affordability and “sustainable growth”

Clean-energy and climate goals

Transportation connectivity — including high-speed rail

Innovation and AI collaboration

It’s billed as regional progress, but these policy areas are the same ones used globally to justify centralized, top-down planning, often with little local accountability.

The Cascadia Model: A “Mini-EU”

The Cascadia Innovation Corridor treats Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland as a single economic and policy ecosystem. Leaders aim to advance data analytics, artificial intelligence, and advanced computing, while harmonizing housing, climate, and infrastructure policies across borders.

In practice, this means coordinating laws and spending between two U.S. states and a Canadian province, bypassing federal oversight and, in many cases, local citizen input.

Housing: The Trojan Horse

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek calls the partnership a way to “expand housing supply and create more jobs.” This aligns with Oregon’s recent housing bills (HB 2138, HB 3031, HB 2258) that loosen zoning rules and inject over $1 billion into state-led housing initiatives.

When these domestic reforms are folded into a cross-border framework, they risk evolving into regional mandates that override local control, exactly the type of one-size-fits-all planning conservatives worry about and similar to the concerns we have with the West Coast Health Alliance.

Connectivity: The High-Speed Rail Hook

The agreement also highlights transportation, especially the Cascadia High-Speed Rail project. The federal government provided $49.7 million for planning, and Washington state contributed millions in matching funds.

Supporters sell it as climate-friendly transit, but in reality, it’s about linking major cities into a single corridor, merging economic and regulatory planning in ways that local communities may have little influence over.

Innovation & AI: The Digital Layer

Another key focus is collaboration on AI and advanced computing. Governments will partner with private tech companies to coordinate digital infrastructure across borders, raising questions about data ownership, AI oversight, and citizen representation.

Follow the Money, Not the Messaging

Words like “shared values” and “progress” may sound positive, but they mask a top-down agenda that benefits large corporations and central planners more than the average citizen. Affordable housing and economic growth are selling points, but the true impact is in regional governance and policy standardization.

Why It Matters

The Cascadia Memorandum isn’t a treaty, but it functions like one, binding two U.S. states and a Canadian province to joint policy commitments without congressional approval or voter input.

Citizens deserve transparency before their communities become laboratories for global policy experiments. Cooperation is good; collaboration without consent is control.

