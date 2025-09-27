Last week, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met to vote on several key updates to the U.S. vaccine schedule. CLA’s Mary Long virtually attended both days of this meeting. While headlines in the aftermath of the meeting have focused on COVID-19 and measles, one quiet but consequential discussion centered on newborns and the hepatitis B vaccine. This is a conversation that deserves far more public attention.

🔹 Hepatitis B Vaccine at Birth: A Policy Under Review ACIP considered whether to delay the hepatitis B vaccine for infants whose mothers test negative for the virus. Hepatitis B is a serious liver infection that can be transmitted during childbirth. Currently, all newborns receive the vaccine within 24 hours of birth, regardless of maternal status.

Concerns that were raised by committee members and medical professionals include:

Could delaying the vaccine reduce stress on a newborn’s immune system?

Might it be safer to wait until the infant has physiologically adjusted before introducing additional medical interventions?

Should parents have more say in timing, especially when the mother’s test is negative?

After discussion, ACIP postponed a vote, citing unresolved questions about safety, timing, and risk. For now, the recommendation remains unchanged: all newborns should receive the hepatitis B vaccine at birth. Important note: In most states, parents may legally decline this vaccine if the mother tests negative.

This conversation marks a subtle but significant shift: federal advisors are beginning to publicly acknowledge what many parents have long asked for; individualized care, informed consent, and transparency in vaccine policy.

🔹 COVID-19 Vaccine: A Shift Toward Personal Choice In a unanimous vote, ACIP endorsed a shared decision-making model for COVID-19 vaccination across all age groups. This means:

No universal recommendation for healthy individuals under 65.

Vaccination is now considered optional and based on personal risk factors, such as chronic illness, immunocompromised status, or occupational exposure.

Providers—including physicians, nurses, and pharmacists—are encouraged to guide patients through individualized risk-benefit conversations.

Coverage remains intact through Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP, and private insurance.

This marks a major departure from previous blanket recommendations and signals a growing recognition that COVID-19 risk varies widely by age and health status. A more extreme proposal, to require prescriptions for COVID-19 vaccines, was narrowly defeated in a 6–6 vote.

🔹 MMR and Varicella: Separate Shots Recommended for Toddlers ACIP voted to stop recommending the combined MMRV vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella) for children under age 4. Instead, toddlers aged 12–23 months will now receive:

MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella)

Varicella vaccine (chickenpox) administered separately but during the same visit.

Why the change? CDC data presented at the meeting showed that the MMRV combination doubles the risk of febrile seizures in healthy toddlers compared to separate administration—without offering any additional protection.

While febrile seizures are typically not serious, the decision reflects a growing emphasis on minimizing unnecessary risks, especially in early childhood. However, critics note that the data isn’t new, and the change may reduce parental choice: the combined vaccine will no longer be available, even for families who preferred fewer needle sticks.

These updates reflect a growing recognition that one-size-fits-all mandates may not serve families best. As always, we’ll continue to track these developments and provide tools to help parents make informed decisions. If you have any questions specific to the September 18th and 19th ACIP meeting please reach out to mary@conservativeladiesofamerica.com

