Attorney General Pam Bondi made headlines this week in an interview with podcaster Katie Miller, saying:

“There's free speech and then there's hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society… We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”

Like so many of you, I am still grieving the tragic loss of Charlie Kirk. His voice for truth and his boldness in defending our Constitution will be missed for generations. But if there’s one way to honor him, it’s to stand firm on the freedoms he fought for…especially free speech.

Here’s where I need to push back on Bondi: there is no such thing as “hate speech” in American law. That category simply does not exist under the First Amendment.

But there is something else we need to pay attention to: the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has created a whole structure around “hate crimes.” According to their own website, a hate crime is defined this way:

A crime + Motivation for committing the crime based on bias = Hate crime.

The DOJ admits that the word “hate” can be misleading. It doesn’t mean rage or anger, it means “bias” against people based on legally protected categories—race, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability. Almost every state now mirrors this definition.

On the one hand, DOJ acknowledges: “Under the First Amendment… it is not a crime to express offensive beliefs, or to join with others who share such views.” But in practice, once “bias motivation” becomes part of the equation, the government is in the business of assigning extra penalties—not for the crime itself, but for what someone believes or says about a victim’s identity.

That’s the slippery slope Charlie Kirk was warning about when Congress passed H.R. 6090 last year. He wrote on X:

“Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There's ugly speech. There's gross speech. There's evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free.:

Charlie always drew the line clearly: violence, rioting, and lawless behavior should be punished. But speech—no matter how ugly—must remain protected.

The DOJ justifies “hate crime” laws by saying they send a “message” to communities and victims. But here’s the problem: when the government elevates some victims above others based on identity, justice is no longer blind. And when politicians start conflating “hate crimes” with “hate speech,” the door swings wide open for criminalizing viewpoints.

And here’s something we can’t overlook: politicians often seize on tragedy to push their agendas. We’ve seen it with the Second Amendment—where every act of violence becomes an excuse for more gun control, and now we’re seeing it with the First Amendment, where grief and outrage are being leveraged to police the speech of free people. This is exactly what Charlie dedicated his life to protecting, and in the end, what he lost his life doing.

So let’s be clear: murder is murder. Assault is assault. Vandalism is vandalism. Adding the label of “hate” doesn’t make those crimes worse, it just politicizes them. And it risks punishing people not only for their actions, but for their beliefs.

The murder of Charlie Kirk should not be weaponized to justify shredding the very rights he fought for. The best way to honor his legacy is to guard our First Amendment with the same courage he did. Free speech is messy, uncomfortable, even offensive—but once government decides which words are too dangerous to say, we are no longer free.

—

Julie Barrett

Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

