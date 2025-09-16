Conservative Ladies of America

Cindy Veale
19h

One huge problem with the governments approach is who gets to decide what constitutes hate. When someone engages in hateful speech, there are natural consequences. We’re seeing it now with companies terminating employees because of their abhorrent social media engagement. Personally I don’t believe the government should be policing anyone’s speech. It’s a very slippery slope that is too easy to lose control of. Just look at the UK as proof of that.

Lisa Bolek
19h

Agreed. And "hate crimes" were completely misnamed anyway. Trying to assign racist values to a crime, or worse, to someone's motivation, just conflates the whole problem. A murder is still a murder, whether its intra-race vs extra-race, or intra-faith vs extra-faith, and calling it a "hate crime" just incites more racism and division. Furthermore, everyone has a different definition of hate. The Left is celebrating Kirk's murder, but if you ask them, they will say they are from the party of love and compassion! They cannot even see their own hate anymore. So there is grave danger in who holds the power of determining "hate" when one side cannot even see their own.

